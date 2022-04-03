Abandoned Dev Reached Out to Silent Hill Creators

The creator of Abandoned has confirmed that he reached out to Konami, the creators and right holders of Silent Hill. Ever since Abandoned was announced in April 2021, it has been shrouded in mystery and become the center of numerous conspiracies. Many have chalked it up as a scam, though the developer maintains it is making a game that it plans on releasing. Others have suggested it is a secret Hideo Kojima project. There were a number of relatively valid reasons why people think Abandoned was a secret Hideo Kojima game or possibly a new Silent Hill project, but they have all largely been debunked. With that said, this conspiracy gained lots of attention and probably backfired on the game itself.

In a new interview on the Sacred Symbols podcast (which is currently only available on Patreon), Abandoned creator Hasan Kahraman stated that he has never met or spoken with Hideo Kojima, but did reach out to Konami. Kahraman stated that he reached out to Konami due to the massive spiral effect of the Abandoned conspiracies and wanted to clear the air. “I reached out to them because I was stressed out because people thought it was Silent Hill. It got so out of hand, you’re a small developer, you’ve never had a big audience, you’re inexperienced. I reached out to Konami saying ‘You know what, it was never my intention’ and they were really cool.” Kahraman stated that Sony was also “pretty cool” and give him the freedom to do as he pleases.

Abandoned appears to be a largely independent game and has no connection to any established IP. Whether or not it will take any inspiration from games like Silent Hill remains to be seen, but it still sounds like it could be a cool original horror game. Maybe one day Silent Hill will return on its own terms, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen anytime soon, much to our dismay.

