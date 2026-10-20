Acclaimed Psychological Horror Game Is Finally Coming to Consoles This Month

There are horror games that truly shock and amaze. Then there’s Mouthwashing, an incredible horror game that stays with you long after you’ve finished the journey. Originally debuted on PC in 2024, Mouthwashing will finally arrive on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 29th, giving console players the chance to experience its disturbing world. A physical edition for the PS5 and Nintendo Switch is also planned and will be available through Fangamer.

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This peculiar title made waves upon its release, with many players finding a unique horror that disturbed and delighted fans. Mouthwashing is centered around the crew of a stranded space freighter known as the Tulpar. The horror doesn’t emerge through jump scares, but from unsettling dialogue, imagery, and a warped sense of reality as the crew’s isolation begins to take a toll. Beyond that, it’s best to go into Mouthwashing knowing as little as possible, so the game’s most impactful moments are experienced firsthand. Mouthwashing did receive an 88 Metacritic score and has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. Video games don’t get much more “acclaimed” than that.

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Keep in mind that this is a rather short gaming experience. In spite of that, players still hold the title in high regard for its unique story and thematic view of human nature amid adversity and the consequences that follow an individual’s actions. If you’ve ever heard the saying, “the devil is in the details,” there’s no game that this idiom applies more to than Mouthwashing. The experience rewards players who notice the tiny details and subtleties throughout, making Mouthwashing an even more effective horror.

Don’t take anyone’s word for it. Experience Mouthwashing for yourself. The unnerving atmosphere and twisted narrative within have garnered a reputation among horror fans. It’s truly an indie title worth experiencing, and now console gamers can too this month. Just be prepared for Mouthwashing to take root in your mind and spend some time there long after you put the controller down.

Have you experienced Mouthwashing? Will you be picking it up for a console platform this month? Let us know in the comments below. Just remember to not share any spoilers so that the experience can be preserved for all.