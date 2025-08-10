Silent Hill 2 Now $40 Off for the First Time

If you’ve been waiting to try last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake, now might be the perfect opportunity to do so. The survival horror game has seen its biggest price drop yet, with a $40 discount currently live across multiple retailers. As of this writing, the Konami and Bloober Team game can be found for just $29.99 from Amazon, from Target, and from GameStop. That’s a huge drop in price, especially when you consider the high praise the game received upon its release. Silent Hill 2 was both a critical and commercial success last year, so we haven’t seen the price decrease much since launch.

It’s worth noting that this deal only applies to the PS5 version of Silent Hill 2; if you want to check out the game on Steam, you’ll still have to pay the full $69.99. That’s sure to be a disappointment for some PC users, but several of Silent Hill 2 developer Bloober Team’s other horror games were recently discounted on Steam as part of a temporary sale. Steam users in need of a horror fix at a lower price point can always check out those games instead.

image courtesy of konami

The timing of this sale might have something to do with Silent Hill f‘s arrival next month. Konami’s next entry in the horror series is set to be released on September 25th, and it will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A steep price drop on Silent Hill 2 might be just the thing to pull in newcomers to the series a few weeks before Konami has another game set to come out. It also just might be a way for retailers to clear out some inventory ahead of time. Whatever the reasoning, patient gamers are now the ones reaping the benefits, and that’s a very good thing.

The original version of Silent Hill 2 was released back in 2001, and quickly earned a reputation as one of the greatest horror video games ever made. For that reason, there were a lot of concerns about the remake, and whether it could deliver an experience that lived up to the original. Thankfully, Konami and Bloober Team managed to stick the landing, with an experience that has impressed both fans of the original, as well as those less familiar with the series.

Following the release of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team and Konami announced another collaboration, with this one being a remake of the original Silent Hill. Unfortunately, no additional details have been revealed just yet, and we haven’t seen anything of the game either. That could suggest that it might be a while before the remake is completed, but at least Silent Hill fans have plenty to keep them busy while they wait.

