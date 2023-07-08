Amazon Prime Gives Away One of the Best Dungeons & Dragons Games for Free

Amazon Prime has been treating its Dungeons & Dragons fans pretty well over the past couple of months with one free Dungeons & Dragons after another given away to Prime Gaming subscribers, and right now, Amazon is continuing that trend by giving away one of the best Dungeons & Dragons games out there: Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition. This Enhanced Edition game is a redo of Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn, the Dungeons & Dragons game from 2000 that followed the first Baldur's Gate. And with Baldur's Gate 3 on the horizon now and fans abuzz after a livestream from this week, it couldn't be more perfect timing that Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is free right now.

Free, that is, if you have an Amazon Prime account or know somebody that does. While Prime Gaming is giving away a bunch of free games for July, this one is technically separate from those with Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition meant to be more of a celebration of Prime Day along with other big games like Prey.

But regardless of how or why it's free, it's free to download right now if you've got a Prime Gaming subscription and have the Amazon Games App ready to go. More on the game can be found below in case you're just now getting into the Baldur's Gate and Dungeons & Dragons scene and aren't acquainted with this one.

"Continue a journey started in Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition or create an entirely new character in this isometric Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game," a preview of the game said. "Running on an upgraded and improved version of the Infinity Engine, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition includes the original Shadows of Amn adventure, the Throne of Bhaal expansion, and all-new content including four new party members."

So, why's the timing perfect for this giveaway? Baldur's Gate 3's full release planned for August 3rd is less than a month away now if you're going to be playing on PC after the release date for that version just got bumped up, but if you're playing on the PS5, you'll have to wait awhile longer since that release isn't happening until September. Either way, you'll still be waiting to play the full version of Baldur's Gate 3, so you can play Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition in the meantime. It's worth pointing out, however, that Baldur's Gate 3 is available now in early access on PC, though some are still holding off for the full release since the early access version only consists of Act 1, and saves won't transfer to the full release.

You can grab Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition for free right here after singing into your Amazon Prime account.