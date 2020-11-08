Among Us: ESPN College Gameday Sign Puts Spotlight On ACC Imposter

✖

A fan in the crowd for ESPN’s College Gameday had the best Among us poster. By featuring all the ACC teams, they were arguing that there was an “Impostor” in their midst. That projection ended up being a fun side note when the best team in the conference fell. That’s right, Orange was found out by the entire nation as the Clemson Tigers fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That game stretched into a highly anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live with basically the whole nation watching intently. So, Among us got a little bit more exposure after a few months that saw it become a giant sensation among players all across the world. Gameday signs usually do a great job of capturing the zeitgeist of that particular weekend and in this case, it’s spot-on.

This week also saw the game’s developer Innersloth take some steps to curb some of the cheating in the Among us community.

“Hello! It’s been pretty crazy for us here at Innersloth. Lots of things happening behind the scenes. We’ve got a small update here for you all,” they wrote on Steam. “Firstly, we want to be sure to talk about the cheating and hacking going on. It was pretty bad there for a bit, so Forte pushed out server changes really fast. They seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too. There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process. Also rest assured that any threats made in the game are false and your devices and data are safe. If you see a hacker, ban them or find a different room.”

For what it’s worth, Innersloth co-founder Forest Willard said that the console port of the game isn’t exactly coming next week. So, fans are going to have to be patient.

"[A console port is] something we're starting to talk about," he explained. "But we'd have to write a system for quick comms. It'd basically be for randoms, like Rocket League. I don't know if we'd be able to implement console voice chat or not. I know one of the first things we'd want to add is a friend's list-type account system because it's real hard to do anything without that shit."

Among Us is now available on PC, Android, and iOS.

