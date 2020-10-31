Among Us Fan Art Makes Halo’s Master Chief Into A Crewmate

✖

Some new Among Us fanart turns Master Chief into a Crewmate. Reddit plays host to a bunch of amazing art and the Among Us community is humming. The Halo fans were not going to be outdone and Taco144 decided to marry the two concepts together. It’s wild to see some Halo staples alongside some of the shenanigans from the wildly popular multiplayer game. With no Halo Infinite at launch for the Xbox Series X, the fans are looking for any and all bright spots. The Covenant are in for a rude awakening when they get Master Chief out of that pod in the middle of the art. Seeing those tiny energy swords makes you wish that the actual art could be used in the game. A bunch of custom kill animations have flooded Among Us, and it would be easy to see this trend make its way over to the Xbox tentpole.

Recently, Forest Willard, the co-founder of InnerSloth and a programmer on the title told some streamer whether a console port was coming. It would seem people are going to have to wait a second for that experience. "[A console port is] something we're starting to talk about," Willard explained. "But we'd have to write a system for quick comms. It'd basically be for randoms, like Rocket League. I don't know if we'd be able to implement console voice chat or not. I know one of the first things we'd want to add is a friend's list-type account system because it's real hard to do anything without that shit."

For those unfamiliar with the game, Among Us is a video game for 4 to 10 players that sees some space people on a mission. Before their departure, there are a couple of impostors placed into their midst. Now, the rest of the group must complete their tasks while the impostors try to blend in and kill their opposition. It’s an experience greatly indebted to board games and popular murder mystery tropes.

