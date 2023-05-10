Among Us Offers New Update on Map 5

Among Us developer InnerSloth has released a new blog post, offering several updates about the game. For fans, the whole thing is worth a read, as it reveals several new elements that the team is working on. These include a rework to the game's Quick Chat feature, a fifth map, and a reminder that certain devices will no longer be supported in the near future. While InnerSloth did not offer any images or specific details about that new map, game designer Dave Tamayo did offer an interesting hint about what's to come!

"Map 5 is going great! There are a lot of new things that I can't wait for everyone to see and play with," writes Tamayo. "There might even be some parts of the map that look familiar but are very different…"

Tamayo's quote leaves a lot of room for speculation about the new map, and what players can expect to see! Unfortunately, InnerSloth has offered no information about when the map can be expected, so players will have to continue waiting patiently. Despite the game's massive success over the last few years, the development team is still fairly small. Among Us diehards tend to be pretty understanding in that regard, but hopefully the new map won't take too long to get here!

It might be a while before Map 5's release, but the game's Quick Chat rework will likely release a lot sooner. Among Us already has Quick Chat, but InnerSloth is working to make things a bit more intuitive. The Radial Menu is getting dropped in favor of a new interface, and players can expect to see refined categories. Additional remarks and phrases are being added, and players will soon have the option to favorite their most used ones. InnerSloth has also teased that there's more that they aren't currently spoiling, but this already sounds like a nice improvement from the current option.

Are you excited to see what Among Us has planned for Map 5? What do you think of these changes to the game's Quick Chat? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!