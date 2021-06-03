Among Us Reveals Another New Crewmate Color

✖

After first announcing plans to add more Crewmate colors in the next big update, Among Us creators InnerSloth have been steadily teasing more and more colors ahead of June’s big gaming events. Another of those was revealed on Thursday to be a Tan Crewmate, a color which has a more detailed backstory in the history of Among Us than some players might have anticipated. With Tan now revealed, we still have several more colors to go before we reach the new total of 18 different colors.

Tan’s Super Smash Bros.-style reveal can be seen below with a totally different color entering the cinematic masterpiece first. The greenish color dubbed “Barf” by the Among Us team approached the camera only to be knocked off course by the color revealed to be none other than Tan itself.

introducing the next color coming to our 15 player update... BAR-- er, wait a minute. oh no. what. TAN?!?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/LmbW55VoLI — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 3, 2021

for those that don't know the lore, Tan has a long history of being left out for years. BUT NO LONGER!!! THEY'RE BACK. more info will be revealed during the #SummerGameFest on June 10th - see you sooon 📔 the history of Tan: https://t.co/NFc62E6EJG pic.twitter.com/c0h6ZojS5X — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 3, 2021

Also shared by the Among Us team alongside the reveal was brief history of Tan and the color’s journey to be a proper Crewmate color. Lime beat out Tan as the 12th color added to the base game, though the idea of Tan lived on afterwards within the community. Fast-forward a few years and we’ve gotten confirmation that Tan will have its triumph in Among Us after all.

As has been the case with all of the color reveals so far, InnerSloth promised that we’d learn more about the plans for the Crewmate colors during the game’s Summer Game Fest appearance on June 10th. We’ve seen four of the new colors being added so far, so there’s still more to see before the update releases. Considering we’re exactly one week out from the Summer Game Fest Among Us event at the time of publication, we may not see much more on the new colors until then.

Outside of the colors themselves, the next update also has some other attractive features for players to experience. Bigger player lobbies is one of the most anticipated parts of the update, something that’ll go hand in hand with the extra color options since players will need more colors to fill up lobbies.