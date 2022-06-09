New Among Us VR Gameplay Revealed

✖

During an already busy Thursday, Among Us VR made an appearance during the Upload VR Showcase to show off more of what this social deduction game looks like when it's played from a first-person perspective. We see loads of tasks being completed, some emergency meetings where players try to figure out who the Imposter is, and some bony Crewmates who couldn't deduce the opposing Imposters' identities in time. The game still does not yet have a release date, but it'll come to the Meta Quest and Steam-supported virtual reality headsets at some point during Holiday 2022.

The new Among Us VR gameplay from the VR showcase held on Thursday can be seen below courtesy of the Innersloth channel on YouTube. For those of you already familiar with Among Us, you'll see many of the same actions being done once more in this VR version of the game as mentioned previously. The VR setup offers a totally new perspective on this game, however, and gives the Crewmates and Imposters some floating hands with which players can use to complete their objectives.

"Prepare for departure but beware the Impostor! Among Us VR is an online party game of teamwork and betrayal," Innersloth said about the Among Us VR game which is supposed to be available later this year. "Grab your crew and headset to plunge into the VR version of this hit multiplayer game for 4 – 10 players. Attempt to hold your spaceship together but keep an eye out as one or more random players among the crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone."

Given that the game doesn't yet have a set release date, you can't pre-order it just yet. What you can do, however, is wishlist it on whatever platform you're planning on using so that you'll stay abreast of any new info that's shared as we get closer to its release window. There's also a separate social account set up for the game where you'll only be getting news on the VR version.

Innersloth also announced earlier today that Among Us would be participating in a Fortnite crossover wherein games from their game would come to Epic Games' battle royale.