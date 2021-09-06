Amouranth Fires Back at Trolls in New Viral Clip

✖

Twitch star Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has been one of the most controversial streamers on the platform over the course of 2021. While Amouranth has consistently brought in a large number of viewers regardless of what she might be doing while streaming, she's also drawn criticism and hate from a large swath of people due to the manner in which she tries to generate views. Despite the overwhelming hate that she might sometimes get, though, Amouranth has made clear in a recent clip that she's not phased by it in the slightest.

Over the past day, a recent video from Amouranth's Twitch channel has started to go viral on Twitter and other platforms thanks to the way in which the streamer clapped back at many who are critical of her. Amouranth explained that she has been the target of a number of hateful comments over the past few months, but despite these harsh words being directed at her, she's able to shrug it off because it hasn't impacted her bottom line. "In chat and off platform I get called whore, slut, skank, slag, ugly, fat, stupid, b**ch," Amouranth said of some of the most common insults that get sent her way. "But you know what they’ve never called me? Broke," she said of her ability to still make money on Twitch in spite of these comments.

LMFAOOO SHE SPOKE FACTS pic.twitter.com/A0U6X9FBl6 — GrayGray (@GrayGrayOG) September 4, 2021

For the most part, Amouranth is absolutely right. Despite all of the continued controversies that have surrounded her over the course of this year, Amouranth has become one of the most recognizable faces on the platform in recent months. So much so, in fact, that she's even been able to surpass the viewership of some of Twitch's most popular female streamers. Even though she might not be loved by everyone, Amouranth absolutely seems fine with how she's currently doing in her own career.

[H/T Dexerto]