Anthony Mackie Fans Are Pumped Following Twisted Metal News

Earlier today, PlayStation revealed that the Twisted Metal live-action television series will air on Peacock. While Anthony Mackie has been attached to star in the project since last fall, today’s announcement was the first time many fans heard about the series, and they seem pretty surprised! After all, Twisted Metal hasn’t had a new game in ages, despite rumors of a PlayStation 5 reboot. However, a lot of gamers seem enthusiastic about the project, and Mackie’s involvement in particular. As a result, Mackie’s name began trending on Twitter, as fans shared their enthusiasm for the show, and the prospect of Twisted Metal returning in some format!
Following the success of Uncharted, it’s possible Twisted Metal could end up faithful to the games that inspired it! Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s oldest franchises, and it has a devoted fanbase. Hopefully, the series will prove an entertaining one for longtime fans, and help introduce the games to a whole new audience.
