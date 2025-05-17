Apex Legends Tier List (Season 25): Best Legends and Comps

Altered kits and balance changes have put mobility at the top of Apex Legends—and this isn’t limited to Skirmishers. Offense remains at the forefront, where aggressive playstyles are the go-to for pubs and ranked lobbies. W-keying is everywhere and now that legends outside of the (previously mediocre) Skirmisher Class have excellent movement, there’s more options than ever before to utilize your favorite character and show off your skill as an Apex Legends champion.

But with every season and update comes a new weapon and legend meta. It’s a lot to keep up unless you’re tuning into every patch notes drop, so here is our Apex Legends tier list for Season 25, Prodigy. This list will rank each legend from best to worst, alongside our top recommendations for team compositions based on the current meta.

Apex Legends Season 25 Tier List

Legends

Tier Legends S A

B+ B C+ C D

S Tier

1) Alter

Alter has everything you could need from a legend: Movement, strategy, offense, defense, and entertainment value. What makes Alter so powerful is that she has everything. The Support Class Perk combined with the Skirmisher Perk increases her individual and team-based survivability, making it unnecessary to run support (which is very different from the triple support we had in Season 23). While it’s not as effective as Wraith’s portal, Alter’s tactical is a safer bet to kidnap enemies. This also makes her and her teammates temporarily invulnerable when repositioning. Alter also acts as a hard counter to defensive legends like Wattson, Catalyst, Caustic, and Gibraltar as she can bypass structures with her tactical.

Her ultimate behaves much like Revenant (prior to his kit rework), making her the ultimate entry fragger and resetter as she can keep her entire team alive, regardless of how weak your team is at the end of a fight. You can leave a contested area as soon as you arrive, escaping a third party before it’s too late. Being able to grab banners from her teammates’ death boxes means you don’t have to have a support legend in your comp. Where Alter falters is with her limited rotational ability, but paired with someone like Valkyrie, Ash, or Pathfinder, Alter can be an aggressive hybrid player, making smart pushes that protect the entire team.

2) Ballistic

Similar to Alter, Ballistic can act as a counter against defensive legends. He can bypass fortresses created by Wattson, Rampart, and Catalyst simply by equipping a Rampage on his sling. Ballistic paired with an Alter means you don’t have to think about getting in multiple support legends to keep the team alive and resources high. Having a Ballistic means you can frequently get unlimited ammunition, speed boost, and fast reload; that makes other legends like Loba, Bloodhound, and Bangalore ineffective in most settings.

Ballistic may not have the best mobility, but he can play on both the back and frontline, orchestrating attacks or defending against third parties by popping his ultimate. His tactical is incredibly annoying and near impossible to counter, making it a frustrating fight for whoever has to deal with you. The best weapons to sling are the Devotion, Rampage, or Havoc. If you’re not strong in the one-versus-one department, then Ballistic may be the one for you as his tactical temporarily traps opponents in the overheating animation, stopping them from reloading or shooting their weapon.

3) Ash

Ash remains one of the top movement legends because of her dash and ultimate. Although you can melee your way out of danger, Ash’s snare is excellent at freezing enemies in place, putting a stop to other movement legends. This is worse for non-movement characters, where a Grenade, Thermite, Sparro,w or Ballistic tactical can finish the job on weakened/knocked enemies. Ash’s dash keeps every fight interesting and provides options to push or escape a fight, much like Loba’s tactical (but at a faster rate).

You’re not limited to one playstyle as Ash, but she thrives in this hyper-aggressive meta with P2020s, SMGs, and shotguns. There aren’t many ways to counter this legend outside of playing her yourself. She’s incredibly fun to use and a great legend for both inputs, but she does have one flaw, and that’s how you can easily spot her when she’s trying to escape in her ultimate. You’re spotted mid-animation before you can move or dash again, meaning you’re likely to get knocked or squad-wiped. This makes her a strong contender for IGLs as her ultimate can move you into god spot, take you away from danger, or push a weakened team. There are so many options when Ash is around.

A Tier

4) Sparrow

New to Season 25, Sparrow is the most balanced character Apex has ever added (for their starting kit). An interesting mix of Vantage and Crypto, his ability to continuously get to high ground with ease makes Sparrow a better movement pick as you can add verticality mid-fight to make yourself a harder target to hit. He is difficult to master compared to other legends, however, but Sparrow is effective at controlling space, keeping track of enemy numbers, and punishing third parties when his team needs to reset. His kit can be played both offensively and defensively, and his ultimate can quickly destroy Newcastle and Rampart walls. While you can use his ultimate for entry damage, it is his weakness, as this (just like Horizon’s ult) can be destroyed with synchronized magazine sprays.

Sparrow joins Crypto with the highest survivability for Recon legends because his tactical can hit Beacons without being close by. This means you will no longer be caught out in the open or need a Crypto drone or Bang smoke to keep the Recon legend alive when you want to learn where the zone is ending.

5) Pathfinder

Pathfinder finally received a buff he desperately needed, making him both ridiculously fun and useful as a rotational legend and entry fragger. Now that he can grapple twice in a row, Pathfinder just became more unpredictable. He remains one of the easiest legends to kill, however, because of his large hitbox. But his double grapple means you can now risk making plays and mistakes. Similar to Revenant, Path’s utility is rather limited as it’s purely mechanics-based. This means Path cannot be S-tier with his current kit when there are stronger legends with abilities (both tacticals and ultimates) that can deal damage. But he still has a strong means of rotating with his team, making him as much of a team player as Ash, Wraith, and Valkyrie.

6) Wraith

With a strong Ash-Alter meta, Wraith is the perfect third legend to add into the mix. She can counter these legends if you’re less confident playing the obvious meta picks. With the ability to retreat into the void, Wraith has high survivability and a small hitbox. She’s fun to use and provides great rotates, making her an obvious team player. Wraith is a safer pick than Alter and Ash because of her portal placement and ability to adapt to edge or zone playstyles. The downside is that Wraith or her teammates can be kidnapped by Alter if her portal is placed badly, so having support is essential to keeping the team alive. Just like Path, she cannot be S-tier as she doesn’t have any abilities that can hurt enemy teams (aside from kidnapping members). Her kit is more based around ensuring her survival.

7) Lifeline

If you’re not playing Alter or you decided against her Support Class perk, then Lifeline is the best support character to pick. Her halo is impenetrable to overwise overpowered ultimates like Rampart, Ballistic, and Sparrow. This gives you makeshift cover out in the open that is hard to counter (unlike Gibraltar’s bubble). Much like Mirage, Lifeline is fantastic at resetting and giving her team a fighting chance against third parties. She’s easy to use and master, acting as the perfect combat medic who can revive and fight at the same time. The downside is that Lifeline’s movement is far more limited for this high-octane meta.

8) Loba

Loba is the best movement support because of her tactical. While her best upgrades are more selfish on paper, Loba works well in an aggressive composition as she can easily keep up with her teammates. She can speed boost and heal herself, making her similar to Alter. The problem is that Alter is a superior option and can do exactly what Loba does. She has high survivability, but there’s no way to get her teammates out of trouble (unlike Alter). But if you’re focused on getting kills, then Loba will keep your resources and ammunition high so you can W-key every fight. This again isn’t as important if you’re running Ballistic in your comp.

B+ Tier

9) Revenant

Revenant is a great pick for the tanks out there who love to get involved in every fight and are happy to absorb damage. His movement is on equal footing with Pathfinder, Vantage, and Loba, but has slightly higher survivability because of his ultimate. While he can leap around the map, gain high ground, or push a cracked opponent, Revenant doesn’t have much utility-wise that can deal damage, and his hitbox is larger than most. This means his usefulness is dependent on your gun skills. Unlike other movement legends that can react and be unpredictable, you know a Rev is just going to leap on you when you’re low health.

10) Bangalore

Bangalore’s impact has lowered now that you can see enemy health bars after emptying your clip into them. This means Bang smoke cannot save you, but it can make things unpredictable, especially against roller players. As aim assist doesn’t work in the smoke, Bangalore can use this to her advantage to deal with the persistent and aggressive threat of Ash, Alter, Octane, and Path mains. Bangalore makes it harder for enemies to hit her if she’s trying to escape and rotate through smoke, but you cannot rely on it as a hiding spot. You can, however, place smokes down during a fight to cover your six against impending third parties. In a marksman-heavy meta, Bang’s smokes are particularly useful to obstruct view from enemies looking to down your team as you’re fighting or armor swapping.

11) Mad Maggie

Similar to Alter’s tactical, Mad Maggie can punish anyone trying to hide behind cover. She can also throw people into the open and get a speed boost for her team by sending her wrecking ball forward. She’s a good pick if you don’t want a Ballistic on your team, giving a mix of Fuse’s explosive power and Ballistic’s squad speed boost bonus. The downside however, is the current weapon meta. Mad Maggie thrives with a shotgun in her hand, just like Newcastle. But P2020s in everyone’s hands means Maggie will likely be gunned down unless you have consistent aim with the Mastiff, EVA-8, or double Mozams. Maggie can handle multiple movement legends throwing themselves at her in an aggressive push, but her impact in building fights won’t be as prevalent in this current meta.

12) Valkyrie

This aerial legend is a good movement pick if you’re inconsistent with Pathfinder and Revenant. Her main flaw is that her tactical is borderline useless in close-range fights. She cannot do much if someone is pushing her, but she can get to a great spot before an entire team collapses on you. Valkyrie has great verticality and is harder to shoot down than Horizon or Octane on his pad; but she also has the means to rotate around the map, providing massive map-room scans to get the best spot in the next ring.

13) Newcastle

Every match is absolute chaos, so if you want the control back in your hands, Newcastle is the best support to hold space and reset without putting anyone in danger. He can bring overly aggressive playstyles to a stop because of his shield and wall, but can and will get targeted by Sparrow and Rampart as they can destroy his ult. However, if these legends aren’t around, the Newcastle invites enemies into his domain, where he can and will punish anyone overextending. He remains one of the hardest legends to master, but if you’re good with him, there’s no reason to swap—even in this fast-paced meta.

B Tier

14) Mirage

Mirage is a useful legend to have on your roster because he can access everything. The best thing about him, however, is his invisibility perk when he’s healing himself. This makes him the ultimate rat that can survive for far longer than most legends. He is difficult to use effectively and can easily be pushed if he’s in a bad spot. Mirage has excellent resetting capabilities, especially when paired with an Ash or Alter. His Bamboozles aren’t particularly helpful, but his invisibility is. This Support Legend gives more options for gunfights, as you don’t have to hide behind cover or inside buildings to reset.

15) Vantage

Unlike Crypto, Vantage is great at gathering information without being restricted while doing so. Her sniper rifle is easy to use and incredibly powerful, and her movement has never been more useful than now because of the introduction of Sparrow. She is slower than other movement legends, however, because Vantage cannot freely move around without drawing attention to herself as she looks for a new angle to pick off opposition. Now that red armor isn’t a guarantee every round, it’s vital you know which team has weaker armor than you, and Vantage provides that info from afar. You can also give Vantage Recon access as Controller Legends aren’t strong this season.

16) Crypto

Crypto pairs incredibly well with Alter and counters a lot of legends, but he is a difficult pick because most of his game is spent in his drone. With the added bonus of turning invisible and healing while doing so, Crypto has excellent survivability. Equally, he is a great pick to revive teammates without the risk of dying during the process. Crypto has a lot of strategy, making him one of the hardest legends to master. His effectiveness is particularly helpful in a fast-paced setting, as you can damage enemies in his ultimate as your teammates move in, but Crypto may feel left out or forced to rat if plays aren’t synchronized.

C+ Tier

17) Conduit

Conduit is a good support pick to replenish her teammates’ shields. She is actually more effective in a fast-paced fight than Lifeline because of her passive to keep up with movement legends, but you can get the same effect as any other legend playing with a Skirmisher. Lifeline provides more effective support with her healing D.O.C. and rez, which is more helpful in a straight three-versus-three situation. Fights go by so fast now, and with armor swapping still an essential mechanic to learn, it makes more sense to use Lifeline than Conduit for resets and preparing for an incoming third party.

18) Horizon

Now that Pathfinder has multiple grapples on offer, Sparrow jumps onto buildings, and Valkyrie can switch direction mid-air whenever she wants, Horizon is far more limited with her movement and easier to track when she’s trying to escape. This makes her a weaker pick out of all movement legends due to her limitations and long tactical cooldown. Horizon’s ult can be destroyed by bullets, ordnances, and other legend ultimates. Being able to double-jump with Sparrow and dash with Ash means there’s no real benefit to Horizon’s Spacewalk when other legends can also nullify the fall impact animation.

C Tier

19) Catalyst

Catalyst was a very strong pick last season, but her value has since dropped drastically because she can be hard-countered. Her fortified doors can be destroyed by a charged-up Rampage, and her ultimate can be bypassed by Sparrow’s as it shoots through the Veil even without properly scanning you. Although Ballistic has been in the game for seasons now, his higher pick-rate means Catalyst’s defences now get destroyed far quicker than they used to. Cat’s teammates can get picked off one-by-one and her fortress can be ignored if they’re kidnapped by Alter. This lowers Catalyst’s impact and ability to control space.

20) Fuse

Because everything is so fast-paced, Fuses can get caught out in the open quite easily. You need time to carefully consider where to place his tactical and ultimate, making it difficult to consistently deal damage to constantly moving targets that are heading your way. While his ultimate can be used indoors to keep enemies away from the entrances, Alter can bypass this and void pass into the building, kidnapping you along the way. This meta can and will overwhelm legends like Fuse.

21) Wattson

If you want to hold a building, there’s no better legend to use than Wattson. She can place fences on enemy util to restrict enemy movement, being something that’s difficult to break unless the enemy team has direct line of sight on it. She can bring fights to a standstill and be frustrating to counter. As Fuse won’t be a top pick this meta, Wattson’s Pylons should stay up indefinitely. The issue, however, is that Wattson’s ultimate won’t block much util as the meta doesn’t call for it. Most legends used to be full-sending with their ultimates and using movement to get the upper hand. Wattson won’t excel here. However, she does provide shields and can effectively control space, unlike other legends.

22) Seer

There are other legends that do what Seer does, but at a more consistent rate. His silence works similarly to Ballistic’s Whistle, but Ballistic’s tactical is brutal because it stops you from playing. You could waste your abilities already in the opening of a fight, but stopping bullets from shooting is significantly harder to deal with. Then his ultimate, which can simply be avoided, countered by crouching, or destroyed. Sparrow’s tactical does what Seer’s ultimate does, and you can get four of them. Alongside this, Sparrow’s ult deals damage, whereas Seer’s doesn’t, making him a weaker scan legend pick. Tracking enemies isn’t as important anymore because you can see enemy health bars after dealing damage.

23) Rampart

Sheila is still impressively strong, being one of the fastest TTK weapons in the game. The issue is that Rampart has to stay stationary a lot of the time to properly use her kit. This makes her vulnerable to a lot of attacks and she cannot stay still for long because third parties are around the corner. Her makeshift cover isn’t as reliable now that Ballistic and Sparrow can eviscerate them with their ultimates.

D Tier

24) Gibraltar

Gibraltar is an underrated pick for comps, but you can easily counter him. The current meta of aggressive legends like Mad Maggie or util-destroyers like Crypto means Gibraltar’s kit quickly becomes useless. The issue with Gibby is that he’s a larger legend, making him easy to pick off in a fight. It’s highly likely he’ll be targeted first in every fight, so his overall survivability is low. The only time he’s effective is to slow down a fight and kill enemies in his ultimate when the zone happens to have little-to-no cover, but this makes Gibby more of a situational legend.

25) Octane

While Octane remains incredibly fun, his kit is completely useless right now. Focused purely on being a speed demon, there are just way too many newer/reworked legends that do exactly what Octane does, but better. His ultimate is mediocre for rotations, and there’s no means of escaping if you use it to push a third-party fight. Worst of all is that he loses HP to speed-up, which is ridiculous now that the Assault Class includes a passive speed boost (without the cost of HP). There’s no real reason to play as him unless you’re going to exploit his tactical by using movement you cannot get with any other legend.

26) Bloodhound

The issue with Bloodhound right now is that there’s no reason to use him. Because of the health bars that appear, alongside the red ADS highlight (and more consistent scan legends), the impact of Bloodhound’s kit has drastically reduced. All Assault Legends can now get a speed boost after cracking an enemy shield, and Recon Legends permanently see opponents highlighted when they aim in. There are significantly more effective scan legends like Crypto and Sparrow, that provide consistent “wall-hacks” over Bloodhound. Therefore, there’s absolutely no reason to run him in your comp.

27) Caustic

Caustic desperately needs a rework. With limited mobility and hardly any ways to protect himself from incoming fire, Caustic is a walking fridge that’ll likely get downed before he can deal any damage. His kit means he cannot play aggressively, so he is forced to stay inside, waiting for more aggressive comps to invade his fortress. But the main flaw in his design is that these meta comps can bypass his fortress, meaning the only way for him to fight back is with his ultimate (which will only be available once per fight). This means Caustic doesn’t have a good kit to fight off third parties, as his util will be wasted in the opening fight.

Best Team Compositions

1) Alter / Ash / Ballistic

Evo Upgrade

Tier Alter Ash Ballistic Blue “Friends” Twin Snare Killing Time Purple Void Breacher Ghost in the Machine Extra Bullets

Weapons

Alter Ash Ballistic Primary G7 Scout

Nemesis

R-301 Carbine 30-30 Repeater

G7 Scout

Havoc

Wingman

Flatline Nemesis

Hemlok

Flatline

Wingman Secondary R-99

Volt P2020

R-99 Volt Sling – – Rampage

Devotion

Havoc

Bocek

2) Ash / Ballistic / Sparrow

Evo Upgrade

Tier Ash Ballistic Sparrow Blue Twin Snare Killing Time Hunt Target Purple Dual Breach Extra Bullets Alternate Mode

Weapons

Ash Ballistic Sparrow Primary 30-30 Repeater

G7 Scout

Havoc

Wingman

Flatline Nemesis

Hemlok

Flatline

Wingman Bocek

Nemesis

30-30 Repeater Secondary P2020

R-99 Volt P2020

EVA-8

Prowler Sling – Rampage

Devotion

Havoc

Bocek –

3) Bangalore / Mirage / Sparrow

Evo Upgrade

Upgrade Bangalore Mirage Sparrow Blue Tactical Cooldown Renaissance Man Extra Traps Purple Refuge Me Two Life Siphon

Weapons

Bangalore Mirage Sparrow Primary G7 Scout

30-30 Repeater

Havoc

Devotion

R-301 Carbine 30-30 Repeater

Flatline

R-301 Carbine Bocek

Nemesis

30-30 Repeater Secondary P2020

R-99

Volt

Prowler

C.A.R. Prowler

P2020 P2020

EVA-8

Prowler

4) Loba / Pathfinder / Wraith

Evo Upgrade

Upgrade Loba Pathfinder Wraith Blue Wolf’s Claws Field Research Ultimate Cooldown+ Purple Escape Artist Grapple God Fast Phase

Weapons

Loba Pathfinder Wraith Primary 30-30 Repeater

Rampage

Nemesis

Hemlok G7 Scout

Bocek

30-30 Repeater

Nemesis 30-30 Repeater

G7 Scout

R-301 Carbine

Flatline Secondary P2020

R-99

C.A.R.

Volt

Prowler R-99

Volt

EVA-8

Havoc P2020

R-99

Volt

C.A.R.

EVA-8

5) Ash / Lifeline / Sparrow

Evo Upgrade

Upgrade Ash Lifeline Sparrow Blue Twin Snares Battpack Extra Traps Purple Dual Breach Tactical Cooldown+ Alternate Mode

Weapons

Ash Lifeline Sparrow Primary 30-30 Repeater

G7 Scout

Havoc

Wingman

Flatline Nemesis

Hemlok

Flatline

R-301 Carbine

Rampage

Bocek Bocek

Nemesis

30-30 Repeater

Secondary P2020

R-99 P2020

R-99

EVA-8

Mastiff P2020

EVA-8

Prowler

6) Alter / Ash / Wraith

Evo Upgrade

Upgrade Alter Ash Wraith Blue “Friends” Twin Snares Sixth Sense Purple Void Breacher Ghost in the Machine Fast Phase

Weapons

Alter Ash Wraith Primary G7 Scout

Nemesis

R-301 Carbine 30-30 Repeater

G7 Scout

Havoc

Wingman

Flatline 30-30 Repeater

G7 Scout

R-301 Carbine

Flatline Secondary R-99

Volt P2020

R-99 P2020

R-99

Volt

C.A.R.

EVA-8

7) Ash / Mirage / Revenant

Evo Upgrade

Upgrade Ash Mirage Revenant Blue Greedy Snare Ultimate Cooldown Renaissance Man Purple Ghost in the Machine Agile Assassin Me Two

Weapons