Apex Legends Teases "New Ways to Play" Beyond Battle Royale

Apex Legends may be part of the Titanfall universe, but the game itself is currently known solely for its battle royale experience. That may change in the future, however, as Respawn Entertainment has teased plans to expand beyond just that sort of gameplay. The developer hinted at those plans following the release of Season 8 where it looked back at the brief history of Apex Legends so far as well as forward to what the future may hold.

In a retrospective blog post, Respawn recalled the earliest days of Apex Legends while sharing some looks at the game that were previously unseen before it got its mostly surprise launch as a free-to-play game. Much of that post was spent looking at how Apex Legends has grown since its February 4, 2019, release, though the closing parts of the post looked ahead “Toward an even brighter future” as Respawn called it.

Two years later, we’re just getting started. Join Chad Grenier, game director for Apex Legends, as we reflect on the road we've traveled so far and the adventure that's still to come. ❤: https://t.co/enGz14mG2B pic.twitter.com/EJbcgCVFRV — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2021

Within that section, Respawn recalled just a few more highlights such as the upcoming Nintendo Switch release before hinting at the new ways to play that are planned for later in the year.

“The game continues to grow. Next month, we’ll launch on Nintendo Switch,” said Chad Grenier, game director on Apex Legends. “Work on a mobile version of Apex Legends is well underway. And later this year, we’ll launch new ways to play the game that take us beyond battle royale.”

What those “new ways to play” might look like remains to be seen, but it whatever they end up being, they won’t be the first non-battle royale experiences that we’ve seen in Apex Legends. While battle royale again is the overwhelming focus of the game, we’ve seen alternate experiences through things like the Hunts players can embark on to learn more about the Legends, their relationships, and the Apex Games.

These brief Hunts put players in story-based scenarios where they played as certain Legends and faced off against AI enemies while attempting to complete different objectives. Whether we’ll see those expanded into something bigger later in the year or will see something else entirely remains to be seen, but the foundation for experiences outside of battle royale has already been set.