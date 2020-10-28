Apex Legends Season 7 Launch Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Horizon

Developer Respawn Entertainment has officially released the launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 7 - Ascension. While the new Legend, map, and its very first vehicle were revealed just recently, the launch trailer provides a better look at all of the above. And specifically, there is a whole lot of time spent on the new vehicle, the Trident.

Other than the focus on the Trident, which looks like a blast to navigate around the new Olympus map, the launch trailer also gives some idea as to what to expect from the new Legend, Horizon. She can apparently manipulate gravity to push enemies up into the air or draw them into a gravity well of sorts. This tracks with her narrative cinematic, of course, and the developers will certainly reveal more specifics about Horizon in the near future.

With Season 7 - Ascension, the stakes are higher on new map Olympus. New Legend Horizon understands the gravity of the situation, and she’s sure to give the other Legends a lift. Plus, build your community with Clubs and more! Rise to new heights when Season 7 launches Nov 4. pic.twitter.com/OICuuqTink — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 28, 2020

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 6 - Boosted. Season 7 - Ascension is set to begin on November 4th alongside the launch of Apex Legends on Steam. The popular free-to-play shooter also recently added cross-play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

