Apex Legends Season 8 Details Kings Canyon Map Changes

Alongside the new gameplay trailer today showing off Fuse, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has offered some details on exactly what players can expect from the new version of the classic Kings Canyon map when Season 8 - Mayhem launches on February 2nd. While there are several different areas that have been changed and updated for the new season, the most expansive of these is an entirely new area on the northern edge of the map.

The new crash site area in the north part of Kings Canyon should look familiar to anyone that's seen the latest Apex Legends promo videos for Season 8 as it features the downed ship from the trailer that introduced Fuse. The resulting destruction has always changed several other parts of the map, including those leading into the crash site like Artillery that should allow for more interesting traversal options.

Fuse arrives in Season 8, and he’s packing plenty of things that go boom. Pick apart the opposition with the lever-action 30-30 Repeater, explore an obliterated Kings Canyon, look out for all-new Gold Magazines, and more. Master the mayhem starting Feb 2. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFSPAnCDNk — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 26, 2021

"Fuse’s debut ended with an act of sabotage that has blown up parts of King’s Canyon and brought down a massive gunship," states Eduardo Agostini, World Director on Apex Legends, in the new post about the map update. "As it fell from the sky, it took an entire mountainside with it, so the ship’s final resting spot has opened up a large, previously unplayable portion of the map. The lingering smoke can be seen clear across Kings Canyon and the resulting fuel leak has contaminated and visually altered most of the area’s water supply. Now ECHO (Ecological Cleanup and Hazard Outreach) has moved in to help clean up the mess."

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 7 - Ascension. As noted above, Season 8 - Mayhem is expected to launch on February 2nd with the new Legend, Fuse. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

