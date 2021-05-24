Is an Apex Legends TV Show in the Works?

✖

Apex Legends has been a massive success for EA and Respawn Entertainment, and some fans would like to see the world expand beyond the games. In a Reddit AMA, Respawn director of community and communications Ryan K. Rigney was asked about the possibility of a "Nextflix/Amazon Prime TV series." In a possible hint of things to come, Rigney chose not to type out a response, but instead used an emoji with its mouth zipped shut. It's possible that Rigney was just having a little fun with his answer, but it's also possible that something really is in the works based on the game! The AMA can be found right here.

Video game movie and TV adaptations are having a bit of a renaissance, at the moment. Historically, these types of projects have failed to capture the spirit of their source material, but that pattern seems to be shifting. Films like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Mortal Kombat have all offered experiences that closely resembled their source material. Upcoming projects like Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Illumination's Super Mario movie also appear more faithful than their previous adaptations. This could be the perfect time for a series based on Apex Legends!

With its colorful cast of characters and the lore of the Titanfall universe to play with, a TV series based on Apex Legends seems like a great idea. It could also help to introduce the game to more potential players. Unfortunately, it's all just speculation until something gets announced officially. Apex Legends has only been around since 2019, so it's hard to imagine that a series has been in the works for very long. In fact, Rigney's response (or lack thereof) leaves a lot of wiggle room. It's possible that there have only been talks about a series, which would leave fans waiting quite some time. For now, fans will just have to let Respawn know if they'd like to see it happen!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

