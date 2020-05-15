Apex Legends Is Offering New Twitch Loot for Loba

✖

Apex Legends players who double as Twitch Prime subscribers can now get a unique skin for Loba, the game’s newest Legend who was added at the start of Season 5. The outfit for her is called the Game Master skin and is classified as a rare cosmetic featuring an outfit of teal, gold, brown, and white. It’s the second of several Apex Legends skins that have been offered through Twitch Loot, and as long as you’ve got an active account for at least long enough to redeem the offer, the new skin is yours to keep.

You can pick up the skin here through the Twitch Prime site once you’ve linked your accounts together. If you haven’t done that already, it’s an easy process that’s explained through the same site. Note that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re automatically a Twitch Prime subscriber, so take advantage of the offer if you’re a frequent Amazon shopper and play Apex Legends.

Dress to kill with the the Game Master Loba skin, available through June 18 when you link your #TwitchPrime account. 🐺 : https://t.co/HMPynZXk2l pic.twitter.com/aRB1YhNy1W — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 15, 2020

The first of the Twitch Prime skins in the current offer was for Wraith, one of the most popular characters in the game. Loba getting the next one is a fitting start to Season 5 since she was just added to the game after a long, lore-filled buildup to her release.

Wraith’s skin is also still up for grabs, so you can get both if you’re just now deciding to sign up for Amazon Prime or only just recently got back into Apex Legends with the start of Season 5.

Before you try out Loba’s new skin, however, you’d probably like to know what she can do. She’s a thief-themed character who can see loot through walls, teleport, and open a portal to steal loot from around her and her team.

A full breakdown of her abilities below shows what she’s capable of.

PASSIVE: Eye for Quality

Nearby epic and legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique.

TACTICAL: Burglar's Best Friend

Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your Jump Drive bracelet.

ULTIMATE: Black Market Boutique

Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items.

Loba is now available in Apex Legends to purchase with either Apex Coins or Apex Credits, and you can get her skin for free if you’re a Twitch Prime subscriber.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.