Apex Legends Update Adds Conduit, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Tomorrow, the Conduit update goes live in Apex Legends, but here are the full patch notes.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is celebrating Halloween with a brand-new patch, and it's a big one. The much-anticipated new Legend Conduit is finally coming to the game. Apex Legends fans have been looking forward to playing the new character and using her Energy Barricade to take down their foes. Of course, she's far from the only new thing coming to Apex Legends tomorrow. Players also have the new Ignite Map Rotation to look forward to, which includes an exciting new update for the Storm Point map.

The Storm Point map update includes several changes that should make casual games on the map much more fun. That includes things like reducing the map size slightly to encourage team fights and adding new Points of Interest to give players more places to duke it out. The new update also includes several updates to Apex Legends' anti-cheat systems, as well as a host of balance changes and bug fixes. Competitive players will also want to take a look at the changes Respawn has made to its Ranked mode to make sure they have all the information they need to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Apex Legends is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Conduit and Storm Point update launches on October 31. You'll find the full patch notes below.

Apex Legends Conduit Update Patch Notes

NEW LEGEND: CONDUIT

Rowenna grew up amidst a war, but in a move that turned the tide, one Monarch Titan sacrificed itself to end the fighting. In the years after, her home planet of Nexus established ties across the Outlands, introducing Rowenna to the Apex Games. The Games represented everything she aspired to–heroism, hard work, sacrifice—and she became a dedicated fan.

When her elder sister Diwa suffered a terrible injury at work, Rowenna resolved to support her family no matter what. She stole the battery from the Monarch, still rusting on the hill, and had a combat rig built with its battery at the core. She used it to qualify for the Apex Games, and even though the battery exposes her to poisonous radiation, she refuses to give up. No one else was going to get hurt to support her family. Rowenna's choosing to have hope for her dreams or die trying. Now, it's Conduit's chance for a day in the sun.

Check out more on our newest and brightest Legend, Conduit, in our highlights blog and read on for details on her abilities.

PASSIVE: SAVIOR'S SPEED

Gain a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of Tactical range.

TACTICAL: RADIANT TRANSFER

Blast your ally with energy, regenerating temporary shields for them when in danger.

ULTIMATE: ENERGY BARRICADE

Deploy an array of shield jamming devices which damage and slow enemies.

IGNITE MAP ROTATION

The following maps will be available for public matchmaking in the Battle Royale mode:

Broken Moon

Olympus

Storm Point

STORM POINT MAP UPDATE

ANTI-CHEAT UPDATES

NEW IN-MATCH NOTIFICATIONS

A new feature that launched during Resurrection is live: in-game notifications for banned players. This notification will appear in the kill feed when a player in your current match has been removed. This alert will only be triggered by our anti-cheat systems and will not display when someone quits a match, loses connection or is kicked for AFK. This is the first of many steps the team is taking to improve visibility and player feedback when users are actioned.

RANKED

NEW FEATURE: PROMOTIONAL TRIALS

In Season 19, players will enter a Promotional Trial state when they reach the peak of their tier. During a Trial, LP loss and gains are frozen, allowing the player to focus on completing the trial:

Completing the conditions of a Trial within the given match count limit (either by winning a game or completing the alternative) will allow promotion into the next tier with a 250 LP promotional bonus

Failing to complete the Trial within the match limit results in the Trial ending and a loss of LP based on the player's performance

Trials are time limited to 5 matches, increasing by 1 game each time a player fails and then reenters the same Trial, up to a max of 10 retries

Promotional Trials are skipped during Provisional matches

RANKED TUNING

If you missed our recent reddit Dev Team Update, we've made some tuning adjustments for Ignite's Ranked:

Increasing the amount of Rating Bonus given to help players' ranking catch up to their skill bracket

Reduce the bonus that is withheld and thus the difficulty of climbing, when players are actively pushing against their skill ceiling

Provisional Bonuses are adjusted to land players closer to the expected statistical 1.5 tier drop at the end of their 10 provisional games

Ranking difference restrictions for 3 stack premades has been REMOVED. Players will now be able to play with friends no matter where they are on their climbs—with the caveat that your squad will face more difficult battles if there's a bigger discrepancy between your skill.

PATCH NOTES

Holosprays can now be deployed while skydiving

Rolling out the new Rendering Hardware Interface (RHI) code on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S—more background info on RHI can be found via our Reddit post here.

BALANCE UPDATES

Crafting Rotation

RE-45 and 30-30 Repeater leave the crafter and are back on the floor

R-301 and Volt enter the crafter

Boosted Loader removed from crafting rotation

Digital Threat optic removed from crafting rotation

Hammerpoint Rounds added to crafting rotation

Care Package Weapon Rotation

L-Star EMG returns to the floor Removed Disruptor Rounds Projectile size reduced Improved recoil pattern Reduced randomness in the early part of the recoil pattern Damage increased to 17 (was 16) Barrel attachment improved to match other weapons

Wingman enters the care package New hop-up – Skullpiercer Elite: ignores helmet headshot damage reduction Boosted Loader hop-up attached Base damage increased to 50 (was 45) Projectile size increased 110 ammo



Care Packages

Care Packages will now always have 1 weapon at all stages of the game

Gold Weapons Rotation

Havoc, RE-45, C.A.R. SMG, L-Star, Longbow DMR

Hop-Ups

Boosted Loader: removed from floor loot

Turbocharger: Removed 1 damage reduction when equipped

WEAPONS

30-30 Repeater

Increased hipfire spread

Bocek Bow

Faster initial draw speed

Select Fire button now toggles Shatter Caps

Tightened Shatter Caps blast pattern

Charge Rifle

Improved bullet drop ballistics

Increased projectile size

Hemlok

Damage reduced to 21 (was 22)

Longbow DMR

Increased projectile size

Sentinel

Increased Amped Shot projectile size

LEGENDS

Bangalore

Double Time: reduced duration to 2s (was 3s)

Smoke Launcher: smoke lifetime reduced to 18s (was 23s)

Rolling Thunder: stun duration reduced to 6s (was 8s)

Catalyst

Piercing Spikes Core no longer blocks projectiles, allowing bullets to pass through Max in-world count reduced to 2 (was 3) Throw range decreased by about 50%

Dark Veil Cooldown now starts after the wall comes down Reduced lifetime to 25s (was 30s)



Passive Updates

Pathfinder's Insider Knowledge: can now scan Care Packages after allies have already scanned them

Wraith's Voices from the Void: reduced look time required to trigger (feels more reliable/consistent)

Ultimate Updates

Newcastle's Castle Wall Reduced recovery time on landing Increased max leap height

Revenant's Forged Shadows: reduced time extension window for assists to 3s (was 30s)

Vantage's Sniper's Mark: bullet count increased to 6 (was 5)

MAPS

Olympus

Addressed a number of bugs and rat spots

Addressed known exploits to get underneath the map

Kings Canyon

Addressed multiple rat spots

Fixed geo holes in world between Relic and Caustic Treatment

Storm Point

Added two Mixtape maps based on new POIs (ZEUS Station and Wattson's Pylon)

Addressed a number of bugs and rat spots

WORLD SYSTEMS

Players now respawn with the shields and weapons that they had when they were eliminated Body shield and helmet level are preserved Knockdown shield is reset to white Backpacks are removed Inventory will contain some ammo for their weapons, two syringes, and two shield cells Weapons are maintained, unless that weapon was a care package weapon, and all weapon attachments are removed, including from kitted weapons

Replicator, Ring Console, and Survey Beacon spawn rates have returned to being even across all POIs

MODES

Mixtape Map Rotation

Control Caustic Treatment and Siphon are out Barometer and Production Yard are in

Gun Run Skulltown and Fragment are out The Core is in New map: Wattson's Pylon

TDM Fragment and Habitat are out Phase Runner is in New Map: Zeus Station



BUG FIXES

Closed an exploit that allowed players to survive ring damage longer than expected using the Phase Runner on Olympus

Death Boxes can no longer fall into unreachable areas – or lava

Heat Shields can no longer stick to Tridents

Heat Shields no longer provide protection above them on higher ground

Holster weapon UI no longer appears when healing outside the ring

Knockdown Shield FX no longer remains on while spectating

Longbow's Dawn's Awakening skin no longer has visible barrel with scopes

Nemesis' Demon's Whisper skin no longer obstructs player view

Provisional badge icon restored on Ranked match summary screen

Rarity display now updates after equipping from store or pack opening

Resolved occasional "[UI] Array index 100000000 is out of range (array size 45)" error when launching the game

Revenant now faces direction he is shooting in third person view

Skydiving into an exiting respawn dropship will no longer propel the player along with it

Squad sorting now consistent between HUD and Inventory

Swapping to lower tiered armor after taking damage no longer requires refreshing the Death Box

AUDIO

Resolved rare cases where the priority system would kill certain local player weapon sounds at an incorrect time

GRAPHICS

Fixed squads' animated poses sometimes ghost slightly on each other

PC Fixed Intel ARC graphics cards defaulting to suboptimal video settings Fixed issue with low resolution textures when using adaptive supersampling or after changing resolution

PC DX12: fixed occasional bad triangle rendering on AMD cards

Loba: Tactical is no longer canceled when thrown on a tower near Containment

Tactical is no longer canceled when thrown on a tower near Containment Mirage: resolved not breaking cloak sometimes when switching weapons

resolved not breaking cloak sometimes when switching weapons Revenant Assassin's instinct Digital threats now highlight enemies after being highlighted by Assassin's Instinct Fixed cases where enemies were not being highlighted correctly Highlight no longer interferes with other legend highlights Highlight now applies to Mirage decoys Forged Shadows shroud no longer gets stuck on indefinitely (previous hotfix)

Wattson: fences now collapse when the round ends, preventing ongoing damage audio in post-match screen

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added Offscreen Portraits setting

Caustic: restored "Shield Cracked" VO in German

restored "Shield Cracked" VO in German Firing Range : blue Nessie stays hidden for now… but a new challenger has appea red

: blue Nessie stays hidden for now… but a new challenger has appea Implemented additional security measures

Improved PC controller support Controller input will no longer be processed when a different window has focus Added native support for PS4 and PS5 Bluetooth-connected controllers. Players who have been relying on Steam Input to use PS4 and PS5 controllers over Bluetooth should disable that setting in Steam.

Mixtape : assists are now awarded for Assisted Kills by ALL Teammates in modes where multiple squads are teamed together

: assists are now awarded for Assisted Kills by ALL Teammates in modes where multiple squads are teamed together Pings Ping Enemies on the map: double-clicking the Ping Button will place an Enemy Ping on the map at that position Reply to Enemy Pings with Ok, Hold On, and Wait ping reply options

Rampart: players can now pick up their amped walls while in placement mode

players can now pick up their amped walls while in placement mode Revenant Add vibration support when Forged Shadows shield is damaged, and when the shield reforms or breaks Improve vibration support when charging Shadow Pounce



LOCALIZED AUDIO

Localized audio is being moved out of the base game package on Playstation. Users who play Apex Legends in languages other than English will need to download the free Additional Content pack that contains the audio for their preferred language. In-game text is not impacted by this change.