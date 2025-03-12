Assassin’s Creed Shadows Release Date, Pre-Orders, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft’s next mainline title in the iconic historical stealth-action series, is right around the corner and many fans are pumped to get the Japanese samurai/ninja experience they’ve been pining for. However, some might still have questions about AC Shadows such as its release date, pre-order bonuses, and story synopsis.

Luckily for you, we here at ComicBook have heard your questions and can help answer them so you can start sharpening your hidden blades and don those pointed hoods. Without further ado, let’s take the leap of faith and get to the juicy details about Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

When Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Come Out?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Protagonist Naoe stealthily hiding from the enemy.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows releases on March 20th, 2025 for $69.99. Originally, the title was expected to come out on November 15, 2024, but was delayed due to a desire to polish the title in the wake of Star Wars Outlaws. In January, it was pushed back again from February 14th to March 20th, this time to provide more time to fix various features. Previously, the game would’ve been available three days earlier for those who purchased higher-end versions of Shadows, but this plan was scrapped after said delays.

What Consoles Will Assassin’s Creed Shadows Launch On?

For launch, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will come out on PC (via Steam, Ubisoft Connect, and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as iPadOS and MacOS. You can also access the game for free if you are a Ubisoft+ Premium Member at launch. Unfortunately, no PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions are in the works, as the game is designed specifically for modern-day consoles with the graphics and systems in mind. While a Nintendo Switch 2 version has not been announced, it’s possible that it could come to Nintendo’s next console in the future.

When Can I Preload Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Protagonist Yasuke in fierce combat with enemies.

In terms of when you can preload Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it depends on your console. For Xbox Series X|S players, the title is already available to preload. PC preloads will then begin on March 17th with PlayStation 5 following on March 18th. The download size of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to clock in at around 121 GBs, which is huge, so make sure to clear a good amount of space before downloading.

Where Can I Pre-Order Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

The protagonists of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Yasuke and Naoe, together.

You can pre-order Assassin’s Creed Shadows at your preferred retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, or GameStop. The game is priced at $69.99 for the standard edition, while the digital deluxe costs $89.99. If you prefer playing your games digitally, you can pre-order AC Shadows on the Xbox Games Store, PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Apple Store, and Steam.

What Pre-Order Bonuses Come With Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

If you pre-order Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll get access to the previously-paid expansion pass as well as an additional mission called “Thrown to the Dogs”. With the expansion, called “Claws of Awoji”, players will get over 10 hours of new content, including a new weapon and a new region to explore. Previously, the season pass, which included the expansion plus another, was announced when it was revealed, but later canceled and condensed to just “Claws of Awoji” after the delays.

What Is Assassin’s Creed Shadows About?

As the fourteenth mainline entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, Shadows takes players to 16th-century Japan near the end of the Sengoku period. This time, the open-world RPG will feature two protagonists: the stealth-focused shinobi Naoe and the action-focused samurai Yasuke, who’s inspired by the African samurai of the same name. Working together, the two will join in the everlasting fight between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templars, all while coming to terms with their pasts.