Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Drops First Update of March, Here’s What It Does

A new Assassin’s Creed update is live on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5, with Google Stadia and Amazon Luna scheduled to get the update on March 8 and March 10, respectively. Dubbed, title update 1.5.0.1, the update doesn’t do much, yet, depending on the platform, the file size isn’t inconsequential. For example, on PC, the update is roughly 7.54 GB. Meanwhile, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PS4 it’s 2.30 GB, 2.90 GB, and 2.62 GB, respectively. But then on PS5, it’s only 0.50 GB. It’s currently unclear why the optimization varies so greatly from platform.

We also don’t know what the update specifically does, just generally. According to Ubisoft, the update “improves stability and game performance.” That’s all Ubisoft says about the update. How the update achieves this and how drastic these improvements are, we don’t know.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. This is all Ubisoft has to say about the update, but it’s always possible players will discover the differences and share them.

Patch Notes:

Improves stability and game performance.



Patch Sizes:

PC: ~7.54 GB

Xbox Series X|S: ~2.90 GB

Xbox One: ~2.30 GB

PS5: ~0.50 GB

PS4: ~2.62 GB

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Basically, it’s available on all modern platforms not named Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on Valhalla and all things gaming, click here.

“The Assassin’s Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” reads the opening of our review of AC Valhalla. “Now comes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That’s a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole.”