Next-Gen Assassin's Creed: Release Date, Setting, and More Revealed in New Rumor

✖

A new rumor about the next Assassin's Creed game is making the rounds due to the major (alleged) details it reveals about the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC game. According to the rumor, the next Assassin's Creed game is codenamed Assassin's Creed Champion and will be announced at E3 or a presentation near and like E3. Adding to this, the rumor claims that the game won't be releasing this year, but is actually scheduled to release in early 2022, and this is notable for a few reasons.

For one, it would mean there would be no Assassin's Creed this year, which would mean Ubisoft is bringing back the bi-annual release schedule after breaking it with Odyssey. Meanwhile, the rumor doesn't just say sometime in 2022, but early 2022. Why is notable? Because every proper Assassin's Creed game has either released in October or November. Of course, for some, this may just debunk the rumor entirely.

Continuing, the rumor alleges the game will boast a classical European fantasy setting that takes players to both Medieval France and Medieval Germany. And this is where the salient details end.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only does all of this information come from an anonymous source, but it conflicts with the series' release pattern and previous rumors about the next installment in the long-running franchise. That said, the rumor is making the rounds within the Assassin's Creed community, and, as you may know, far more shoddy rumors have turned out to be true in the past.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this rumor in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, as it both maintains a strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and because it hasn't commented on previous rumors about the next installment.

For more coverage on all things Assassin's Creed and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: