Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Check Out This Preview of the Upcoming Art Book

In case you missed it, Dark Horse Books is set to release an art book for the upcoming Ubisoft video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla just days after the title launches in November. The oversized hardcover art book features never-before-seen concept art, production material, creator commentary, and more. And Dark Horse Books has provided ComicBook.com several pages from the upcoming release as a preview!

Notably, while the page count differs slightly between the standard art book and the deluxe version -- 192 and 208 pages, respectively -- the big difference with the deluxe version is an exclusive cover, decorative slipcase, and lithograph art print. Well, and the price, of course. The regular version runs $39.99 while the deluxe one is $79.99.

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game itself on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla."

The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as well as The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Deluxe Edition are scheduled to release on November 18th. As stated above, the art books will cost $39.99 (Amazon) and $79.99 (Amazon) respectively. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself is set to release on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

