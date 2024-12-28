Atlus Teases Persona 5: The Phantom X and Big Unannounced Project for 2025

2024 has been a good year for Atlus. The Japanese development and production company released four major titles throughout the year with each launching to great success. Between Persona 3: Reloaded, Unicorn Overlord, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and Metaphor: ReFantazio, many would expect Atlus to rest on their laurel and take a breath. Whether they developed or produced the games themselves or worked with other studios, Atlus is set up for a good fiscal year. But, in a recent issue of 4Gamer, it turns out the studio is doing quite the opposite and teased what fans can expect in 2025, specifically regarding announced and unannounced titles.

4Gamer sat down with multiple members of Atlus, getting different perspectives from each team. One of the most interesting questions was “What are your aspirations for 2025 and what is your message to 4Gamer readers?” The answers for this question have led to a lot of speculation and hope from fans.

A notable response came from Yosuke Uda from the 2nd Creative Department at P Studio, who said, “We are working hard on the release for Persona 5: The Phantom X! Please continue to support Atlus in 2025, and not just for this title!” Persona 5: The Phantom X is a previously announced mobile spin-off of Persona 5, featuring new characters, gameplay, and stories. But Uda’s follow-up sentence gives the impression even more titles are in the works.

This is further supported by Shinjiro Takada, the product manager of Atlus’1 1st Creative Department. Takada answered “There’s a title we’re hoping to announce as soon as possible. Right now, the team is hard at work on its development so that fans can enjoy it as much as possible.” Takada’s resume includes works like Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Shin Megami Tensei V, and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, leading readers to speculate on an upcoming entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series.

Person 5: The Phantom X protagonist in everyday clothes.

Finally, Kazuhisa Wada, the Creative Producer and Chief Director of the Persona Team dropped the biggest bombshell, saying, “2025 is a year where we’ll carefully steer the helm of several large-scale projects that are on track and staying the course, so that they don’t shift direction.” It’s unclear what “large-scale” projects refer to it, but Wada suggests several major announcements are forthcoming. Fans could see a new Persona or Shin Megami Tensei title, possibly Metaphor: ReFantazio DLC, or maybe even a PC release of Unicorn Overlord.

Persona 5: The Phantom X has already been released in some parts of the world, but has yet to make its way to the United States. The Persona series popularity has skyrocketed in the States, and a mobile gacha title would likely do well. Mobile titles like this are a great way for studios to generate revenue and pour it into other titles, similar to how Shift Up funded Stellar Blade through its gacha game, Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Atlus fans have plenty to look forward to in 2025 and beyond, as well as plenty to play while they wait.