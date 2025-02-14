Avowed Seems to Have an Avatar: The Last Airbender Easter Egg

Avowed is the latest fantasy RPG from industry veteran Obsidian Entertainment, a game set within the world of Eora, a world shared by Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity games. Players find themselves in the Living Lands and have a lot of freedom to explore the world and meet its inhabitants like never before thanks to the first-person perspective. With the early access period, players have already made incredible discoveries, fought deadly monsters, and completed numerous quests. However, one discovery has made a splash on the Internet. This discovery is an Easter egg to another series, and one players are familiar with, as it has appeared in other games before Avowed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Easter egg in question references a scene in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and while it doesn’t necessarily contribute anything gameplay-wise, fans are having a good laugh at its inclusion. But what is this Easter egg hidden in Avowed?

Avowed has included an Easter egg for Cai, a businessman from the Earth Kingdom. Cai is the founder of Cabbage Corp, but before this, he was a simple salesman whose specialty was selling cabbage. Cai was known for encountering all manners of misfortune, and Avowed has alluded to this with a note found in-game.

The note is a sales manifest that details the attempted sale of cabbages across various shipments. Each time seems to have befallen some misfortune, resulting in the destruction of said cabbages or to be sold at a loss. The note ends with hopes and better luck with this next location, citing the previous market was hostile to cabbages.

Easter eggs like this are common in games, with Baldur’s Gate 3 also including a reference to the cabbage salesman from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Players can find a poor merchant whose cart of cabbages has been turned over. His dialogue reveals it was the work of thieves, sharing this Avatar: The Last Bender reference.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 also has an NPC who steals cabbages to make sauerkraut. While it may be a coincidence, it is likely a reference to what some of the thieves who stole Cai’s cabbages plan to do with them. Considering Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 also has a reference to One Piece in it as well, it is likely this cabbage reference is an Avatar: The Last Airbender reference.

Avowed key art.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most popular animated shows which still has a huge fanbase today. While the film adaptation was received with criticism, the Netflix TV series has been better received. A video game adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is also in the works, but it will follow a different Avatar than Aang.

There are likely plenty more Easter eggs to discover in Avowed, and we can’t see what players discover as they continue exploring. These may be in reference to other games, TV shows, and movies. If you uncover any Easter eggs or references while playing Avowed, let us know in the comments below!