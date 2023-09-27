Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 Fixes Several Crashes, Full Patch Notes

Baldur’s Gate 3 has quickly become one of the biggest games of 2023 due to how expansive the RPG is. Of course, with a game this massive, the developers at Larian Studios were always going to run into various bugs, even after letting the game marinate in early access for quite a while. Today, the Baldur’s Gate 3 team dropped a new hotfix. While not as substantial as the mainline patches, this hotfix addresses several key issues players have been having since BG3 launched.

Again, this isn’t a massive update, but it does fix a few crash errors that players have been getting. Most notably, Larian fixed a bug that was causing Baldur’s Gate 3 to crash while listening to dialogue in multiplayer sessions. As you can imagine, getting hit with a crash in the middle of playing a session with your friends was incredibly frustrating for players. Larian has also fixed a few other crash errors, including one that was affecting save game loads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of save game issues, that’s the other focus of the hotfix. There were several issues popping up around save games and traps, and those have now been ironed out. The team has also cleaned up an issue that was corrupting saves related to Withers’ Wardrobe.

Below, you can find a full list of patch notes for Hotfix 7. Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC. The game is eventually coming to Xbox Series X/S, but Larian hasn’t announced an official date yet. Most likely, it’ll be out sometime later this year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.



Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.



Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers’ Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.



Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.



Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.



Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.



Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.



As far as when we can expect the next major patch, Larian dropped Patch 3 on September 22. Since it’s only been a week, we’ll probably be waiting until at least mid-October before Patch 4 is ready. After all, Larian needed about a month between Patch 2 and 3, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar timeframe. That said, development is never that clean, so we’ll just have to wait until Larian gives us a more concrete answer.