Baldur's Gate 3 Gets New Twitch Drops to Celebrate Release

Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out in the wild, at least on PC. The PlayStation 5 version of Larian Studios' RPG won't be out until September 6 and we still don't know for sure if the Xbox Series X/S version will see the light of day. That said, anyone with a PC that's up to the task of running the game can hop into Baldur's Gate 3 right now and try out the game that early reports seem to be high on. Whether you're playing Baldur's Gate 3 now or waiting for the console version, Larian has released a new set of Twitch Drops that anyone can earn.

The Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch reward is a four-piece collection of clothes that will put players in the mood for a royally good time around the campfire. While the Camp Clothing Set likely won't be something players wear into every battle, it does mix Twitch's signature purple color with some of BG3's best finery. The set of four includes a Chatterbox's Tabard, Streamhopper Loafers, Periwinkle Undergarments, and Channeler's Trunks.

Twitch Drops are coming to Baldur's Gate 3! From August 3 to August 17, watch your favorite streamer play Baldur's Gate 3 on @Twitch to earn this set of purple finery. ✨👚



Learn more about our Drops campaign here: https://t.co/xe93pxYJV1 pic.twitter.com/q2FW0b1msv — Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 (@baldursgate3) August 1, 2023

As far as when this clothing set is available to earn, players will have from August 3 at 9 AM PT until August 17 at 9 AM PT. To qualify for the drop, you'll simply need to link your Twitch account to your Larian account and then watch two hours of Baldur's Gate 3 on Twitch. Remember, this is available to everyone whether they're playing BG3 at launch or not. That means anyone planning to get Baldur's Gate 3 at a later date can still grab the gear during the promotional period, and it will be waiting in their inventory when they do decide to jump into the game. It is important to note that the official FAQ only mentions the PC and PS5 versions being able to access this content. It's possible it will also work when and if it does come to Xbox, but Larian hasn't confirmed that officially.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PC and is coming to PS5 on September 6. Given how massive the game appears to be, it's reasonable to see that not many reviewers have provided an official score just yet, but early impressions look positive. No matter, it's worth picking up this camp set to make relaxing by the fire look its best.