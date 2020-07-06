Battletoads Xbox One Release Date Possibly Hinted at in New Leak

✖

Battletoads' release date may have just been hinted at in the latest leak about the upcoming Xbox One and PC game. We haven't heard or seen anything from Xbox's revival of the nostalgic and previously dormant series since August 2019. In other words, it's almost been a year of silence about a game supposedly releasing sometime this year. That said, while we still haven't heard anything in an official capacity from Xbox regarding the game, a new leak does suggest its release could be soon.

Today, Gematsu spotted that the game has been rated for release in Brazil. Now, it's possible there's little significance to this, but others have pointed out this could mean a release is imminent. Of course, it's possible it's a mixture of both of these things. While the rating may not hint at a release date for the game, it's still possible it's releasing sooner rather than later.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not commented on this leak or the speculation derived from it, and it's unlikely it will. Typically, Microsoft does not provide a comment on reports, rumors, leaks, or any information revealed in an unofficial capacity.

Of course, there's a good chance we will hear from Xbox about this game at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, which is set to go down on July 23. Further, we may also hear of plans for the game to come to Xbox Series X during the show. At the moment, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox Series X, but at this point, it seems likely given the game's expected release and it's proximity to the launch of the next-gen Xbox console.

