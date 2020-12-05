Best Buy Makes PS4's Best Games Just $8 for Limited Time

✖

Best Buy has made PS4's best games -- also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility -- just $8 for a limited time. More specifically, a new Best Buy Sale has made every game in the "PlayStation Hits" catalog just $8, which represents a savings of $12 as each game usually runs at $20. The games included not only come from Sony first-party and second-party but there also some of the best third-party games on the PS4 as well.

It's unclear what a game must do to be added to the "PlayStation Hits" roster, but it's seemingly an arbitrary moniker. That said, when added, the game's price is permanently dropped to $20, which sets up a situation like this Best Buy sale where, when discounted, the games go for dirt cheap.

Speaking of the games, the sale includes God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition, The Last of Us Remastered, Nioh, Ratchet & Clank, Little Big Planet 3, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Bloodborne, God of War 3 Remastered, Until Dawn, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Of course, you can't go wrong with most of these games. In fact, some of the games listed above are some of the best games on PS4, like God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Bloodborne. Meanwhile, it can't be stressed enough, if you like 90's teen horror and narrative-driven games, Until Dawn is a must-play. Halloween may be over, but everyone could use a good horror game right now to break up the Christmas movies on Hallmark.

