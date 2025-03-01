D&D’s Latest Unearthed Arcana Offers First Look at New Artificer Subclass

The surprise launch of the new 3D virtual tabletop has captured the attention of Dungeons & Dragons fans this week. As a result, it’s easy to miss the fact that Wizards of the Coast also dropped a brand-new Unearthed Arcana, but it’s a pretty big one! Unearthed Arcana is the Dungeons & Dragons version of a playtest, where Wizards releases an early look at upcoming content to get feedback from players. This latest Unearthed Arcana drop features a closer look at one of the brand-new Artificer Subclasses coming with Eberron: Forge of the Artificer later this year.

These playtest documents are available for free via D&D Beyond, though players will need to create an account. In the new Unearthed Arcana PDF, players will get an overview of the Artificer class rework for D&D 2024. Artificer is one of the most popular D&D 5e classes, and many fans were surprised to see it left out of the reworked classes in the 2024 Player’s Handbook. However, the omission was intentional. The Artificer, along with several new and reworked subclasses, will return with Eberron: Forge of the Artificer when it releases on August 19th.

Wizards previously shared a version of the reworked Artificer for playtesting in late 2024, but this latest entry is the first time we’re seeing one of the new subclasses, along with info on the changes to Dragonmarks. Some of the details for the 2024 version of the Artificer have also been reworked in response to feedback from the previous Unearthed Arcana. So, it may be worth a second look, especially if you had notes on the first attempt.

Fans hoping to try out the brand-new D&D 5e Cartographer subclass can get a breakdown by downloading the Unearthed Arcana playtest. While the information is subject to change in response to feedback, the 15-page PDF offers insight into where Wizards of the Coast is taking this fan-favorite class with their rules revision. Plus, you’ll get the opportunity to share your thoughts with the team when the Unearthed Arcana feedback survey opens on March 4th.

This latest Artificer Unearthed Arcana goes far more in depth with the new Eberron content than its predecessor. In it, players will see the most recent changes to the Artificer rework, along with the new Cartographer subclass. Eberron: Forge of the Artificer will include several new and reworked Artificer subclasses, but this is the first we’re seeing in any real detail.

The Cartographer subclass is, as the name suggests, a “premier navigator.” Cartographers use their tools and spells to highlight threats, keep their allies protected, and even craft portals to far-off places. The Unearthed Arcana shows off the Cartographer spell list and abilities, including Adventurer’s Atlas, Portal Jump, and more. If this sounds like the kind of Artificer you’d like to play, the Unearthed Arcana has all the info you need to create one – at your DM’s discretion, of course.

Illustrations of the new Artificer subclasses in Forge of the Artificer

But that’s not all that’s new in this latest Dungeons & Dragons playtest. The hefty PDF also includes a first look at the new Dragonmarks feats. This 2024 5th edition Eberron rework includes several new feats that will change how characters can join the Dragonmarked Houses of Eberron. It’s a pretty big change from how the Dragonmarked classes worked before, letting any species take a dragonmark and level it up through several new feats.

For those looking forward to Dungeons & Dragons‘ return to Eberron, this latest playtest offers exciting insight into what’s to come when Eberron: Forge of the Artificer releases on August 19th.