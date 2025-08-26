10 Best Games to Play While Waiting for The Next Palworld Update

There are many reasons for the ongoing popularity of the survival creature collector game, Palworld. It’s got cute Pals, a fun sense of humor, and plenty to explore. Plus, the game’s regular free updates add more to enjoy. But sometimes, when you’re between updates, you want something new to play. Thankfully, there are a ton of great creature collector and survival games that can scratch that Palworld itch while you’re waiting for new Pals to catch.

The games on my list share various things in common with Palworld, to offer something for just about every Palworld fan to enjoy. There are a handful of cozier creature-collector games and a few that lean more into the survival elements. But no matter which you choose, you’re going to have a good time.

10. RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Image courtesy of Jagex, Ltd.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is still fairly bare bones, as it only launched in Early Access in April 2025. Even so, the game brings a modern spin on the classic RuneScape survival crafting vibes. It features open-world survival gameplay, with a good bit of RPG dragon-fighting fun.

Because it’s still in Early Access, RuneScape: Dragonwilds gets new content updates every few months or so. That means the game, like Palworld, will keep getting better with time. And yes, Dragonwilds supports co-op for 1-4 players, so you can build and survive with friends. RuneScape: Dragonwilds is available on PC via Steam in Early Access.

9. Core Keeper

Image courtesy of Pugstorm, Fireshine Games, and bilibili

If you like the survival elements of Palworld but could do with a creature-collecting break, I recommend Core Keeper. This 2024 release from Pugstorm and Fireshine Games is an open-world sandbox game where you must explore, craft, and build up your base to survive. It has cute pixel art graphics, but don’t be fooled – combat can still be pretty tough! Core Keeper does have some light animal care elements, with plenty of cute critters to take care of, but it’s more farming sim than creature collecting.

Core Keeper supports multiplayer co-op for up to 8 players, letting you join up with friends like in Palworld. It is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One. Though it’s no longer in its Early Access period, the game still gets regular content updates, so it keeps things interesting. As an extra bonus for Xbox gamers, Core Keeper is currently available for free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

8. Enshrouded

Image courtesy of Keen Games GmbH

Another co-op survival game that can scratch the Palworld itch between updates is Enshrouded. It leans a bit more into the action RPG elements, but still offers that open-world survival crafting goodness. And yes, you can take care of critters as you expand your base. Enshrouded has a medieval fantasy setting, taking you from humble beginnings to a truly powerful and well-established hero.

In Enshrouded, you can play with up to 16 friends, making it a great option for a massive co-op experience. The game is still in Early Access, which means there’s more to come. It is available only on PC during the early access period, but is aiming for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S once it hits 1.0.

7. Moonstone Island

Image courtesy of Studio Supersoft and Raw Fury

If you’re in Palworld for the creature collecting but want a cozy gaming experience, Moonstone Island will deliver. More of a farming sim/creature collector hybrid than a survival game, Moonstone Island offers adorable pixel graphics, light farming elements, and turn-based combat with the creatures you collect. Plus, its open world offers an ever-expanding map to explore as you progress.

Moonstone Island is single-player-focused, unlike most of the games on our list, so it is missing that co-op element from Palworld. Even so, it’s got plenty of similar gameplay to enjoy, without the survival stress. Moonstone Island is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and as a Crunchyroll mobile exclusive.

6. Conan Exiles

Image courtesy of Funcom

Conan the Barbarian fans, I hope you’re already clued in on this one. Conan Exiles is set in the world of Conan the Barbarian, challenging players to survive in a vast open world full of enemies to contend with. Combat is brutal and bloody, so this is definitely on the more graphic side compared with Palworld. But if you like an ancient setting and don’t mind some more mature themes, Conan Exiles is a great co-op survival option. And yes, you can ride a variety of monster mounts, including some that fly.

Conan Exiles released back in 2018, so there are a few DLC and updates under its belt that have added even more to explore. It supports multiplayer co-op or PvP, so you can team up or take on your friends to your heart’s content. Conan Exiles is available on PC via Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

5. Valheim

Image courtesy of Iron Game AB and Coffee Stain Publishing

If Palworld sometimes feels like survival on easy mode, allow me to introduce you to Valheim. This survival game self-describes itself as “brutal,” so don’t expect to survive in its open world without a few challenges along the way. Valheim has a Viking-inspired theme, letting you explore a world full of Norse mythology references. You’ll craft your mighty Viking hall while trying to survive in the vast Tenth World. It’s not a creature-collector per se, but you will battle formidable beasts and tame rideable mounts, so it still has something to offer in that regard.

Though it first arrived in 2021, Valheim is still in Early Access. That means fairly regular updates from the dev team, but also that the game is a work in progress. Valheim supports multiplayer for up to 10 friends and is available on PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in Early Access.

4. Terraria

Image courtesy of Re-Logic

Of course, I can’t leave off the game that Palworld itself deemed similar enough to warrant a collab! Long before Palworld entered the scene, Terraria delivered the ultimate pixel art, sandbox survival crafting experience. The 2D graphics certainly offer a different vibe from Palworld‘s 3D style, but the gameplay itself is definitely going to scratch a similar itch. The game is also full of cute critters to collect to fill the Bestiary, though they aren’t quite as useful in-game as Pals.

Terraria is an older game, released in 2011, but it still holds up and regularly tops Steam concurrent charts to this day. It does still receive support from the devs, with regular updates to keep things working well and even add new features to the game. Terraria is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

3. Grounded 2

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment, Eidos-Montreal, and Xbox Game Studios

A survival game with a fun, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-inspired twist is Grounded 2. The game features the survival, base building, and crafting elements you love from Palworld, but with the twist that everything is giant-sized. Or rather, you’re mini-sized. The monsters you’ll contend with here are supersized insects, and yes, you can tame them.

Grounded 2 offers co-op play for up to 4 players, so you can explore and survive with your friends. It is still in Early Access, so future content updates are incoming. If you prefer a finished game, the original Grounded is also a solid choice. Grounded 2 is available on PC via Steam and as an Xbox Game Pass preview for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

2. Ark: Survival Evolved

Image courtesy of Studio Wildcard and Snail Games, USA

If you ever thought, “I wish Palworld had more dinosaurs,” I’ve got you. Ark: Survival Evolved puts a prehistoric twist on the open-world survival genre. Players will tame a variety of primeval creatures, aka dinosaurs, as they struggle to survive on a harsh and mysterious island. Like Palworld, this game leans into survival elements, so you’ll need to monitor your hunger and how the temperature affects you over time.

Ark: Survival Evolved supports single-player or MMO servers, meaning you can play alone or with other adventurers. If you opt for the multiplayer option, you can form tribes with other players to pool your resources. Ark: Survival Evolved is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and mobile devices.

1. Monster Hunter Stories

Image courtesy of Capcom

The Monster Hunter Stories games are Capcom’s answer to creature collecting. Rather than hunt monsters, as in other Monster Hunter games, you live alongside them. Like in Palworld, you’ll catch and raise creatures that you can take into battle and ride around while exploring the game’s world. It offers an open world for you to explore, with a bit more of a clear story drive than Palworld‘s open-ended survival gameplay.

Currently, there are two Monster Hunter Stories games. However, Capcom recently unveiled the third entry in this creature-collecting RPG series. So, there is plenty to keep you busy with this franchise. Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2 are currently available on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4.