4 RPGs With Power Fantasies for Solo Leveling Fans

Just about ten years after the Solo Leveling web novel arrived, the series got its first video game adaptation. The free-to-play mobile game Solo Leveling: Arise was released in May of last year, letting fans step into the web comic-turned-anime firsthand. Like the original story, the game has players battling their way to higher levels to embrace their power. But Solo Leveling: Arise isn’t the only game where you can level up and get stronger like Sung Jinwoo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Solo Leveling: Arise is highly rated on mobile, with a 4.7/5 star rating on the Apple App Store. However, the game still hasn’t arrived on Steam, leaving those who prefer PC gaming waiting on its eventual 2025 arrival on the platform. Whether you’re loving the mobile game but looking for something new, or want something to play while you wait for the Steam release, here are some power fantasy RPGs to fill the void.

4. Hades

Image courtesy of SuperGiant Games

I don’t know about you, but I think a roguelike really offers that leveling-up satisfaction. Yes, you will die a lot, but you will also defeat a ton of enemies while slowly gathering more and more powers. It’s not one of your more traditional power fantasy RPG recommendations, but I think Hades and its sequel, Hades 2, will still satisfy that same feeling.

In Hades, you play as Zagreus and battle your way through the underworld to reach Mount Olympus. The combat is a very satisfying and diverse hack-and-slash style, with different weapon options and abilities for every run. The sequel, Hades 2, may still be in Early Access, but it’s already an excellent follow-up with similar gameplay made fresh by Melinoe’s different combat style. Both are great options to give you that sense of satisfaction from leveling up your character by taking out a ton of baddies.

3. Path of Exile

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

If you want the satisfaction of clearing a screenful of tough enemies over and over again, Path of Exile (or its Early Access sequel, Path of Exile 2) will deliver. In this game, each area is packed full of enemies for you to contend with. Over time, you level up and gain more powerful abilities and items… but your foes get stronger, as well. Like Solo Leveling: Arise, the first Path of Exile is also free-to-play, but with multiple platforms to choose from.

Both the original game and its sequel will satisfy the need to grind through enemies and level up, up, up. That said, many fans feel that gameplay can get repetitive after a while. It can also be a bit hard to see what’s going on in the chaos with the tiny font size, so it can be a bit less immersive than some similar games. Even so, Path of Exile is a classic in the ARPG space for a reason, so it’s well worth playing to scratch that leveling itch.

2. Last Epoch

Image courtesy of Eleventh Hour Games

Another iconic ARPG with hack-and-slash gameplay is Last Epoch from Eleventh Hour Games. This game features a time-travel component along with good old dungeon-crawling, RPG fun. It’s often compared to Path of Exile, and does feature some strong similarities with the flow of combat.

With an immense and diverse skill tree, along with 15 different classes, Last Epoch offers a good bit of variety for ways to level up and embrace your power potential. Many gamers say the build variety and pacing in this game are among the best in the ARPG genre, making it an excellent choice if you want a well-balanced, but still engaging, combat-focused RPG.

1. Prototype

Image courtesy of Activision

In Prototype, the weapon that gets stronger over time is… you. Players step into the role of a shape-shifter named Alex Mercer, who can reconfigure his body into a variety of weapons. This offers a different take on that Solo Leveling vibe, as you truly watch yourself become physically more powerful as you acquire new abilities.

This game also has a compelling story hook thanks to the fact that your character has no memory. So, as you battle your way through fast-paced combat and level up your combat prowess, you’re also struggling to learn who you are and how you got your powers. This is an older game compared to many on our list, but it still holds up if you want to grind your way through fast-paced combat. And if you love the first game, there’s a sequel ready and waiting in the wings… with a third game possibly on the way.