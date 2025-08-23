7 Best Jurassic Park Video Games Ahead of Jurassic Park Survival

Fans have been looking forward to Jurassic Park: Survival ever since it debuted at 2023’s The Game Awards. And thanks to a new featurette, gamers are once again eager to see the newest Jurassic Park game in action. While we may have a while to wait before that happens, there are plenty of excellent Jurassic Park games to enjoy in the meantime. From arcade classics to more modern renditions, these are some of the best Jurassic Park games ever made, ranked.

7. Jurassic Park: The Game

Telltale Games is known for crafting narrative-driven adventure games based on big IP. So naturally, their Jurassic Park: The Game lands a spot on our list. This 2011 release builds on the story from the movies, crafting an engaging original story in the Jurassic Park universe.

Though the game received mixed to poor critical reviews, many Jurassic Park fans appreciate the way this game lets you experience a unique story within the universe. Its point-and-click quick time response gameplay can be a drawback, but even so, the story is worth experiencing if you truly love Jurassic Park. Unfortunately, Jurassic Park: The Game is currently delisted on Steam, but you can grab an Xbox 360 disc (at a high cost) to replay it. There’s also a GOG dream list for bringing the age back for PC.

6. Jurassic Park Builder

This mobile game is a sort of Roller Coaster Tycoon meets Jurassic Park, and it’s beloved by Jurassic Park and builder games alike. Don’t be fooled by the cozy-esque concept, however. There were some fast-paced moments, including a minigame where players have to prevent dinosaurs from breaking out of their enclosures.

Unfortunately, Jurassic Park Builder shut down in 2020 and is no longer playable. But, fans are holding out hope that it could someday make a comeback. In fact, a fan remake was attempted, but eventually shut down due to legal issues.

5. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Arcade Game)

If it were easier to play on a regular basis, The Lost World: Jurassic Park would be number one in my book. This arcade game is an absolute delight, and I know I’m not alone in that opinion because it’s so hard to find this thing unoccupied when I happen across it in an arcade.

This is a fast-paced shooter where you get to hold a plastic arcade gun. Reloading requires shooting off-screen, and it just adds another layer to the rapid pace you need to maintain to nail this game. Each level features different dinosaurs to contend with, and even a few that you must studiously avoid hurting thanks to their gentle nature. A truly iconic game that I have to play every time I’m in an arcade.

4. Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis

Another beloved park building take on the Jurassic Park video game, Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis, released for PS2, Xbox, and PC in 2003. Gamers take on various missions as they build up their park, and it really delivers on the Zoo Tycoon, but make it dinosaurs premise. You also get to take care of your dinos, so it’s got that Nintendogs vibe coming in, as well.

While it’s not fully gone like its mobile counterpart, Jurassic Park Builder, this retro game can still be tricky to come by. Getting ahold of a used physical copy for console or PC is the easiest way to revisit this park builder, as it is currently not on Steam.

3. Jurassic Park (1993)

One of the earliest Jurassic Park console games was 1993’s movie tie-in title for the SEGA. This side-scrolling platformer lets players take on the role of either Dr. Alan Grant or a Velociraptor. Playing as a dinosaur? Yes, please. Jurassic Park (1993) is notoriously difficult, but that’s part of what makes it so much fun.

This game is iconic for many reasons, and many Jurassic Park fans still consider it one of the best despite its age. Thanks to the Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection, you can revisit this classic and beloved Jurassic Park title on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S.

2. LEGO Jurrasic World

The LEGO games can be a mixed bag, but in the case of LEGO Jurassic World, they nailed it. This game adapts the events of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 3, and Jurassic World. But in LEGO form, of course. It features LEGO action-adventure sequences, letting you play as 20 different LEGO dinosaurs and plenty of iconic human characters.

If you like the co-op vibes of LEGO games and Jurassic Park, this is a must-play title. Although this game was originally released during the PS3 era, it has been ported to mobile and Nintendo Switch, so it’s still fairly easy to play in 2025. This one performed pretty well with critics and fans alike, and it’s sure to offer hours of entertainment in brick form.

1. Jurassic World Evolution 2

Sequels don’t always manage to outdo the originals, but in the case of Jurassic World Evolution 2, the glow-up is real. This sequel to the original Jurassic World Evolution builds upon its predecessor’s success to create the ultimate immersive dino park simulation game. With 2021 graphics, the dinos look better than ever, and this game lets you really feel like you’re running your own dino park.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 has all the cozy fun of park management and all the action of potential dino escapes threatening your guests at every turn. There are a ton of different dinosaurs and even more if you opt in for DLC, giving this game a ton of potential. And as a modern release, it’s easy to play in 2025, with options for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.