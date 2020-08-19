Call of Duty 2020 Beta and Release Date Seemingly Hinted at by Insider

✖

Call of Duty 2020 -- believed to be in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC under the name of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- should be revealed any day now. And according to Activision, despite a serious delay in the reveal of the game, it's still scheduled to release this year, presumably sometime within the usual late October to late November window.

For now, Activision and Treyarch haven't provided any additional information on the game's release date, but Call of Duty insider ModernWarzone seems to have provided some new information not only on the game's release date, but word of a beta, something many assumed wouldn't be in the plans given the late reveal.

Taking to Twitter, ModernWarzone randomly tweeted out a gif reading "September." At first, some thought this could be a tease that we won't get a game reveal until next month, but this was then followed up by a gif teasing the month of November. In other words, it appears ModernWarzone is teasing the game's beta and release date. If this is the case, the suggestion is the beta will arrive sometime in September while the game will release in November, a month later than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which released in October.

Unfortunately, ModernWarzone hasn't provided any further clarification on what the tweets mean. That said, if he does, we will be sure to update this article with whatever information is provided. In the meanwhile, take all of it, especially the speculation, with a grain of salt.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.