Call of Duty: Warzone Players Discover Secret Change Made in Recent Update

Call of Duty: Warzone players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC have discovered a secret change made in a recent update for the Modern Warfare free-to-play battle royale game. As you may know, audio, particularly footstep audio, has been a controversial topic and point of criticism within the Modern Warfare and Warzone community. Put frankly, the audio hasn't been good enough, especially when it came to footstep studio, which at the time, was miles better in the games of the competition.

For Modern Warfare this has been a problem, especially for slower-moving players or players who like to tactically take up a position on the map. However, it's been an even bigger issue for Warzone. And this is simply because the battle royale format is dependent on audio cues, and footsteps are one of these cues.

For Season 5, Infinity Ward addressed audio, making several improvements that were noted when Season 5 launched. However, it looks like there was at least one change they flew under the radar, partially thanks to the fact that Infinity Ward opted not to highlight it in the patch notes.

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber -- TheXclusiveAce -- has revealed that Infinity Ward made a secret adjustment to occlusion in the game, which has made it much easier to hear enemies via surfaces. Highlighting these improvements was the discovery that behind a window approaching footsteps could be heard at nearly double the distance compared to pre-update. Further, the audio cues got sharper as the enemy approached, which you would expect, but wasn't always the case previously.

At the moment, the audio still leaves plenty of room for improvement, but it's obvious Infinity Ward is working on this aspect of the game and making progress in the process.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, and leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here right or take a quick gander at the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.