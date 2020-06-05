First Call of Duty 2020 Weapon Reportedly Revealed

✖

The first Call of Duty 2020 weapon has seemingly been revealed following yesterday's massive leak that revealed our first look at the gameplay of the new Call of Duty, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Word of the first weapon actually comes way of the same source -- via The Gaming Revolution -- who leaked the footage. According to the leaker, the gun shown in the pre-alpha gameplay, which has been confirmed real by a few different Call of Duty insiders, is the Daewoo K2, an assault rifle developed by the South Korean Agency for Defense Development and manufactured by Daewoo Precision Industries.

As you may know, the weapon wasn't in service until 1984, which seemingly clashes with the various reports and rumors about the game being a Black Ops game that explores the Vietnam War. However, according to the aforementioned source, the game will jump around time and explore other parts of the Cold War, not just the Vietnam War. If this is the case, then it's possible the Daewoo K2 could be in the game. After all, the Cold War didn't officially end until 1991.

That said, as always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While it's obvious the aforementioned footage is real, this doesn't mean everything the source says should be taken to the bank. Nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change.

Thankfully, we won't have to settle for leaks and rumors for much longer. The new Call of Duty game will be revealed soon, and we should know much more about the game once we are deeper in the summer.

