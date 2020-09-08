Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Teaser Trailer Confirms Popular Gun is Back

✖

Call of Duty: Black Opd Cold War's multiplayer is set to be officially and fully revealed tomorrow. However, ahead of the reveal, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software have released another new teaser, and while the teaser doesn't include a look at the game's multiplayer, it does confirm that one popular gun is returning. More specifically, the teaser trailer confirms that the one-and-only AK-47 is back.

Unfortunately, this is all the teaser reveals, but thankfully it's not the only one. The day before the aforementioned trio released another similar teaser, which seemingly teased the locations of some of the game's maps.

Below, you can check out the teasers for yourself. There's also one teasing vehicles, suggesting they will be prominent in the multiplayer experience, which in turn suggests there will be some larger maps that can support vehicle usage.

There's a good chance we will get at least one more teaser before the full reveal. If we do, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is shared.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC and is set to release worldwide on November 13. For more coverage on the game and series as a whole click here or check out the relevant links below:

