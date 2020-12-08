Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Has Frustrating News for Some Players

✖

Treyarch and Activision have released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S alongside official patch notes. The update does quite a bit and includes a fix for the progression issues with Dark Matter camo challenges, or at least that's what it supposed to do. While the "fix" has solved the issue for some players, it didn't do anything for other players. That said, the aforementioned pair are aware of the problem and are working on a second fix.

While Treyarch has confirmed it's aware that the issue still persists for some players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it hasn't said when a more thorough and effective solution will be rolled out, but presumably, it will arrive in the game's next update, or maybe it will get pushed by itself before that. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

The game's next update isn't' arriving until December 15, a day ahead of Season 1. Hopefully, players won't have to wait another whole week for what should be an easy fix, but right now, this is certainly a possibility, if not probable.

As for why some players are still having issues, Treyarch and Activision don't say, leaving fans being halted by the bug even more vexed.

