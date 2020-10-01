Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Opening Cinematic Revealed

✖

Today, Treyarch and Activision finally revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode, which included our first look at gameplay and word of a game-changing feature. The pair didn't stop there though. Not long after this, both the developer and publisher decided to give COD fans a taste of the game's story by revealing the mode's opening cinematic, or more specifically, the Die Maschine opening cinematic.

"Nothing stays buried forever. Following the discovery of disturbing World War II-era experiments conducted deep within an underground facility in Poland, a terrifying threat has re-awakened during the Cold War," reads an official description of the trailer. "Led by Grigori Weaver, the CIA-backed international response team known as Requiem is tasked with investigating the unnatural phenomena lying within Projekt Endstation."

Below, you can check out the cinematic for yourself, which is nearly four minutes long and reveals a slew of characters you can expect to see when you play the mode this November.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

"No Black Ops game is complete without Zombies, and this four-person co-op mode is set to take veterans and newcomers alike on a bold and terrifying journey that expands on an iconic part of the Call of Duty franchise," reads an official blurb about the mode. "Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play and cross-gen."

For more coverage on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and all things Call of Duty -- including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or check out the relevant links below: