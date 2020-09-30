First Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Gameplay Trailer Revealed

✖

Today, Activision and Treyarch revealed our first look at the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Moments later, the pair then revealed the mode's first gameplay trailer, showing off another two minutes, and a more raw look at the mode. And accompanying all of this is a slew of new gameplay details, including word of brand new features, as well as the return of fan-favorite features.

"No Black Ops game is complete without Zombies, and this four-person co-op mode is set to take veterans and newcomers alike on a bold and terrifying journey that expands on an iconic part of the Call of Duty franchise," reads an official blurb about the mode. "Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play and cross-gen."

Below, you can check out the new gameplay trailer yourself itself, courtesy of the official Call of Duty YouTube channel:

As mentioned above, to supplement the new gameplay trailer, Treyarch and Activision highlighted some of the bigger gameplay features of the mode, including the following:

Cross-play

Cross-gen

Cross-progression

Battle Pass progression

Upgradeable Perks

Gunsmith loadouts

Weapon rarities

Field Upgrades

Support weapons

Optional exfil

Intel tracking

Free post-launch content

As you can see in the gameplay trailer, the mode is also packing new characters and a new story, though it's safe to assume there will be many callbacks, references, and easter eggs to the previous stories and characters of the mode.

Unfortunately, this is where the information and media dump ends. There are still plenty of question marks to address and more details, however, for now, it's unclear when we will see or hear more about the mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the game and all things Call of Duty click here or check out some of the relevant links listed below: