Call of Duty Is Getting an I Know What You Did Last Summer Crossover

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now in theaters, and Activision is celebrating with a new crossover event. Details about the crossover are slim at the moment; right now, the only thing we know for certain is that the Fisherman will make his Call of Duty debut. Given that the movie is already out, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to learn more. Collaborations like this one are meant to build awareness around new films and releases, and that doesn’t work out well if the movie is already out of theaters by the time the event begins.

The Call of Duty collaboration with I Know What You Did Last Summer was revealed thanks to a brief teaser trailer. The teaser doesn’t give us much to go on, but instead offers a quick look at the Fisherman’s in-game appearance, as well as the weapon he’ll be wielding. As in the films, the Fisherman will be brandishing his long, jagged hook, and the teaser offers a hint at how it will be used to create some chaos in Call of Duty. Readers can check out the trailer below.

While the collaboration between Call of Duty and I Know What You Did Last Summer might seem unusual to casual fans, we’ve seen a lot of horror movie crossovers with the franchise over the last few years. Notably, characters like Ghostface from Scream and Michael Myers from Halloween have both appeared in Call of Duty games in the past. The Fisherman continues what has become something of a tradition over the last few years, though some Call of Duty fans have strong feelings about this trend.

Fans of the Call of Duty series have spent years complaining about the developers trying too hard to emulate the success of Fortnite. While Fortnite lends itself well to all kinds of colorful characters showing up, many of the collaborations announced for Call of Duty don’t quite fit with the overall tone. It is unusual to keep seeing characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up in CoD, but clearly there is an audience for this sort of thing.

Of course, the big difference between I Know What You Did Last Summer and so many other Call of Duty collaborations is that the horror franchise is fairly niche. While the series has a major new release right now, the Fisherman isn’t an icon on the same level as Ghostface or Michael Myers. That could make this whole collaboration a bit of a tougher sale for those less familiar with the series. Hopefully the developers are able to come up with something fun and unique for both those intimately familiar with the movies, as well as Call of Duty players that haven’t seen any of them yet.

Are you excited to check out the Call of Duty crossover with I Know What You Did Last Summer? How do you feel about these types of collaborations? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!