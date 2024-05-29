Call of Duty Leak Reveals Fallout Crossover

While publisher Activision Blizzard is gearing up to fully reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at an event month, the developers behind Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone still have several months of new content to produce. Recently, the team has been much more open to the Fortnite formula of crossing over with any and everything. Recently, MW3 and Warzone players have been treated to Operator skins for everything from Gundam to Cheech and Chong. Today, a new leak hit that claims Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will soon have a Fallout crossover.

Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Fallout Leak

(Photo: Bethesda)

This leak comes from ModernWarzone on Twitter, which has become a relatively notable leaker in the community. Of course, just like any leak, it's best to take this with a hefty grain of salt until Activision or the Call of Duty developers announce something official. That said, ModernWarzone has proven to be reliable in the past, so this leak is more likely to be true than other random rumors we often see popping up. Plus, we've seen this rumor before, so this continuation makes it seem even more likely.

The leak is light on details but still exciting. Thus far, all that's been revealed is that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is getting a vault dweller skin. That means you can dress up characters like Captain Price, Soap, and Ghost in the classic vault dweller suit. Hopefully, the Operator bundle will include more than that, but it is fun seeing those characters dressed in the pristine blue suits the Fallout franchise is famous for. There's also a hint of gun skin that's colored blue and yellow to match the Vault-Tec style.

There's no word yet on when this crossover will hit Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone, but Season 4 just kicked off today. In the leadup to this season, the team dropped a roadmap that featured a "Top Secret Collab." That's supposed to come during the middle of the season, so if this leak lines up with that, we should be seeing Fallout content in Call of Duty relatively soon. For now, we'll have to wait for an official announcement from Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting its grand reveal next month during Microsoft's June 9th showcase. Be sure to tune in to see what's coming later this year.