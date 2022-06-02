Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Steam Release Teased by Valve

It appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be making its way to Steam. The Call of Duty series moved away from Steam after Call of Duty: WW2. Activision released all future Call of Duty games on its own launcher, used for games like Overwatch, and made it so no one could buy the new entries on other PC services. Despite being a pretty freeing platform, PC has a lot of exclusivity deals with different storefronts. There’s Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and many others. It’s pretty convoluted, needless to say, but at least it doesn’t cost extra.

Following the new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the official Steam Twitter page retweeted the trailer with an emoji of some very inquisitive looking eyeballs. Although it’s not exactly confirmation, Steam would have no reason to acknowledge the trailer for a series that abandoned its platform about 5 years ago. It seems likely that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is coming to Steam, especially after a leak recently suggested as much. It’s likely we’ll know for certain next week when the game is revealed on June 8th. Activision hasn’t even confirmed platforms for the game yet, but a leak suggested it will also come to last-gen consoles later this fall.

It’s unclear what would spark Activision to release Call of Duty on Steam again, especially after seemingly having good success with the other PC releases (minus all the hacking). Perhaps the easy access on a platform like Steam will lead to increased player counts, but only time will tell. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a sequel to the biggest game in the series and is carrying the legacy of an incredibly iconic game from 2009, so it’s likely Activision is expecting a lot of players. What better way to make money than by putting it on every feasible platform? A group of Call of Duty pros recently played Modern Warfare II and had plenty of positive things to say, so fans should be in for a big year for the series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is slated to release on October 28th, 2022.

