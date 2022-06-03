Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Trailer Stars Pete Davidson

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's latest trailer features Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson as a member of Task Force 141. Call of Duty is no stranger to featuring celebrities in the marketing for its games or even the games themselves. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 famously featured an ad with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black, Modern Warfare 3 featured a campaign with Jonah Hill and Sam Worthington, and a number of entries have featured cameos from major A-list actors within the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies. Part of this is because Call of Duty is simply one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all-time, so naturally, it attracts big names and has the budget to afford them.

Pete Davidson is the latest name to join the Call of Duty universe via a new ad for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Earlier this week, a new live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was released to confirm the reveal date for the game. Although the trailer is pretty edgy and showcases various members of Task Force 141 preparing for battle, Activision has also released different versions of the trailer with additional soldiers who perhaps aren't fit for war. One of these ads featured TimTheTatman and the latest features Pete Davidson in the truck asking if the crew packed any snacks. He goes on to mention his mom gave him snacks, but he's not willing to share. The comedian than proceeds to load a rocket launcher as Task Force 141 glares at him before Captain Price ultimately agrees to leave him behind in the truck when they enter battle.

Pete Davidson recently left Saturday Night Live after spending nearly a decade on the sketch comedy show. Although he didn't specifically say what he plans on doing next, Davidson has already built a successful career in film and TV with projects like The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad. Whether or not he appears in any way in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but it wouldn't be surprising if he has a small cameo. The game will have a big gameplay reveal next week at Summer Game Fest following a smaller reveal the day prior.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022. No platforms have been announced, but a leak indicates it will come to last-gen consoles.

