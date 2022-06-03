Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay to Debut at Summer Game Fest

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have its worldwide gameplay reveal at Summer Game Fest. Many have been anxiously awaiting the return of Infinity Ward's beloved Modern Warfare series after rebooting it in 2019. Call of Duty fans rejoiced when the franchise came back as it not only revived an iconic group of characters and a massive name, but it refined the moment-to-moment gameplay to create something tactile and engaging. Infinity Ward's reboot was a smash hit, selling over 30 million copies and introducing major additions like Call of Duty: Warzone. It ultimately gave the series a boost it was starting to need after a few games that had middling receptions.

Now, as Infinity Ward prepares to reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on June 8th, we know when we can get actual gameplay. It has been confirmed that Infinity Ward will debut a gameplay demo from the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on June 9th at Summer Game Fest. It's not clear what will be shown, but rumors have suggested that the game's central conflict revolves around drug cartels, so it's possible we'll see a big setpiece involving the war on drugs. Infinity Ward has already confirmed some of the members of Task Force 141 in Modern Warfare II, so it's likely we'll see Soap, Ghost, and some other classic characters during this gameplay demo. Given Call of Duty is known for being big and loud, we can likely expect to see some summer blockbuster-type action in the demo.

See the world premiere gameplay level from @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 during #SummerGameFest on June 9th at 11am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT.



See the world premiere gameplay level from @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 during #SummerGameFest on June 9th at 11am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT.

Summer Game Fest is already looking like it's going to have no shortage of surprises. It has been confirmed that rumored Silent Hill developer Bloober Team will be presenting something, The Rock will be talking about Fortnite and Black Adam, and Call of Duty is getting some major stage presence. Those three things alone should be enough reason for gamers to tune in.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022.

