Call of Duty: Warzone January 26 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes. With the January 26 update, Raven Software hasn’t done much to the game. The update doesn’t contain any buffs or nerfs or any new content or features. All it has is various fixes, none of which are very consqeuntial.

The positive of this is the file size should be on the smaller size. Currently, we don’t have information on the various file sizes of the update, but it should be small, which means the download time should be minimal. That said, for now, this is just speculation based on the length of the patch notes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes:

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing instability when pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game.

Fixed an issue causing instability when typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅).

Fixed an additional issue causing the menu screen to flicker.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to respawn via buy back with part of their original Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing live matches to crash.

Fixed an issue causing Players to fall into a bottomless pit of despair when attempting to take a dip in the pool.

Fixed an issue causing the second Loadout Public Event to not occur in core Battle Royale modes.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Warzone and all things Call of Duty, click here.