Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Update Massively Nerfs OP Gun and Fixes FAMAS Shotgun

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside official patch notes. For the August 20 update, Infinity Ward and Activision have focused on tweaking and fixing some of the game's broken and overpowered guns. There are also a few bug fixes as well.

The most notable part of the update is the massive nerf dealt out to the Bruen MK9, which has earned a reputation for being OP and overused as a result. Meanwhile, the FAMAS Shotgun exploit has also finally been fixed, so expect to see it also being used much less going forward.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes, courtesy of Infinity Ward:

12-Gauge Deputy underbarrel shotgun Clamped close damage lethal range Fixed damage falloff for the FR. 556 underbarrel shotgun

Bruen MK9 Reduced upper torso damage Base weapon - increased recoil 60 Round Mag - Additional increased recoil

ISO Reduced movement speed penalty for drum mags Increased bade ADS movement speed

725 Sawed-off Barrel Small increase to ADS time Small decrease to movement speed Reduced close lethal damage range

Bug fixes Fixed for an exploit near the Prison in Warzone Removing the VO from the High Alert perk



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, both will be made available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year as well.

