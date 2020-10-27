Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone October 27 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Activision and Infinity Ward have released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone playlist update that is live across all versions of the game: PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And because this is a playlist updateand not a game update, it requires no download from the player. However, because it's a playlist update, it's less substantial and significant.

On the Modern Warfare front, the Zombie Royale button has been removed, though it's still accessible via the Warzone menu. Meanwhile, the aforementioned pair also added a snipers only Team Deathmatch Mode.

For Warzone, Halloween BR Solos is now BR Monster Quads. In addition to this, Juggernaut Royale has been removed. In its place Plunder: Quads has been added.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of the official Infinity Ward Twitter account:

Modern Warfare:

Removed Zombie Royale button (still accessible via Warzone menu)

Added Snipers Only (TDM)

Warzone:

Halloween BR Solos is now BR Monster Quads

Removed Juggourdnaut Royale

Added Plunder: Quads

As for when the game's next proper update will arrive, Infinity Ward doesn't say, but typically game updates release towards the end of the workweek on Thursday or Friday.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon they will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.

