Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adds The Crow Crossover in Season 5 Reloaded

Over the last several months, publisher Activision has shown an increased willingness to bring new crossovers to the Call of Duty franchise. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, players have seen everything from The Boys to Cheech and Chong make an appearance in the hit first-person shooter franchise. While many are looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games are continuing to launch new content and updates in MW3 and Warzone. On August 21st, the team is dropping Season 5 Reloaded, the mid-season patch that brings a ton of new content to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, including a big, new crossover skin.

The Crow is the latest media property to get a crossover in Call of Duty. The Operator Bundle features the signature character with his trademark trench coat. You’ll also get a “Mono-Crowmatic” version of the skin, which turns the skin into a black-and-white character. Of course, there will also be a new Loading Screen, Decal, Emblem, and Weapon Charm to go alongside the two skin variations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a smart mash-up between the two properties with the new reboot film dropping on on August 23rd. That film stars Bill Skarsgard at the titular Crow and is the culmination of a lengthy development cycle that began in 2008. Unfortunately, this Call of Duty crossover doesn’t include a variation featuring the 1994 iteration of the character, though some might’ve seen that in bad taste because of the unfortunate death of star Brandon Lee during filming. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Activision add onto the crossover down the line if this one proves successful.

Either way, this should be a fun collaboration for fans of the film. In addition to The Crow bundle, players will be able to pick up two other Operator Skins. The Ghost Punk Pro Pack features a punk rock version of the popular Call of Duty character, while the Playmaker Pack features an all-gold Operator to celebrate the Call of Duty League.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 5 Reloaded starts on August 21st across all platforms. Call of Duty: Black Ops is scheduled to launch on October 25th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Don’t forget, it’ll be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for no additional price.