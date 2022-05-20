Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Report Leaks Five New Features Coming With Sequel

✖

A new Call of Duty report has leaked some features that Raven Software is planning to introduce with Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The report comes the way of prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who outlines five distinct features that are being added. The most notable may be a new "interrogation feature" where players can interrogate downed enemies to reveal the locations of their teammates. If this feature sounds familiar, it's because it's stripped straight from Rainbow Six Siege.

Henderson also relays word of Armor Vests, which were in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout, however, the feature has been tweaked for its return. Henderson describes the system as a mix between Warzone and Blackout, requiring players to find tiered armor in order to equip armor plates.To this end, there are supposedly three tiers of Armor Vests, all of which allow for different amounts of plating, which, unlike the vests, can be broken in combat and thus will need to be replaced over the course of a match. Tying into this is a new bag system similar to what is seen in Escape From Tarkov. With it, players can store a variety of things depending on the tier of the bag.

For Warzone 2, Raven Software is apparently bringing back Pro Perks. which are essentially an upgraded version of normal perks. Some of these perks are limited to the class, but others are obtained by looting Strongholds. What are Strongholds? The fifth and final feature.

According to Henderson, Strongholds are scattered around the map and have objectives tied to them. The catch is they are guarded by AI. Of course, there are a variety of rewards involved with Strongholds beyond Pro Perks like Killstreaks.

This is where the report ends. Of course, Henderson is a great source, but that doesn't change the fact that what is here should all be taken with a grain of salt.

H/T, Exputer.