Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Shows the Bunkers Opening

Call of Duty: Warzone’s bunkers have remained a mystery for some time now with players unable to interact with them in any meaningful way, but a new discovery from the game’s files may indicate that will be changing soon. An animation found within the files showed the bunker doors opening with specific sounds also associated with the action. It’s believed that the Access Cards players have been finding around the map from rare encounters will one day be used to open the game’s bunkers should players be able to collect the cards and find a bunker unscathed, but it seems that functionality isn’t in the game yet.

The ModernWarzone Twitter account that’s associated with the subreddit of the same name shared the findings from the game’s files below to show the names of files associated with the bunker. The first of the images shows two different sounds for the bunker doors opening while the second shows different types of Access Cards.

A third finding from the files and the most interesting one of all shows that these bunkers can, in fact, be opened. The bars keeping the bunker doors locked in place slide back one at a time before the doors swing open.

Coding for the #Warzone “easter egg” has been added to the game with the new update, mainly pertaining to the bunkers throughout the map. 🚨 It looks like they CAN be opened. • Added 2 bunker door opening animations and 2 sound files. • Added 3 levels of access keycards pic.twitter.com/bYDU87aYOz — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 29, 2020

That’s all we know about the bunkers as far as interacting with them goes since players can’t actually get in there yet, but based on what’s been seen in the past from digging around the game’s website, players have assumed that the bunkers are hiding some pretty impressive levels of loot. One of the YouTuber S0ur’s videos from March investigated this by finding that the interactive Warzone map online showed off-the-charts levels of loot after players do some digging.

To put the pieces together, we can look to other battle royale games for ideas of what may happen. of some sort that require specific items and actions to open, but once you can get inside, you'll find some high-value loot. Finding Access Cards and opening a bunker in Warzone certainly fits this pattern, but we won't know for sure what the plans are for the bunkers until Infinity Ward allows players to access them.

